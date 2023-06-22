SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A child ran toward the permanent restroom in Rotary Park Thursday morning with their adult close behind.

It’s summer and restrooms at city parks and recreation areas are bound to get busy.

A stroll along a section of the recreational/bike trail could mean using a portable toilet while an afternoon watching softball likely means access to a permanent restroom. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation provided information on the criteria for placing portable toilets versus permanent structures as well as the cleaning schedule for each.

The city has 28 portable restrooms during the warm weather season. It has six year-round portable toilets and 22 are added when the warm weather starts.

Lily Pickard isn’t a fan of portable toilets. “Especially in this heat. They are too gross,” Pickard said Thursday morning at Spencer Park as temperatures hovered around 80 degrees.

But Pat Parry has used the portable toilets while visiting Sioux Falls from Florida. “Some are nicer than others, but I haven’t found one that wasn’t clean,” Parry said.

The city rents portable restrooms from a company. The company cleans those toilets once a week.

The type of park and the time users may spend in that park helps determine if the park will have portable toilets or permanent toilets.

Two portable restrooms at Arrowhead Park in Sioux Falls.

Portable restrooms may be found along sections of the recreational/bike trail because of restricted space. Those areas and others may not have enough room for a permanent restroom.

Neighborhood parks most often are a one-hour experience, according to parks and recreation. A community or regional park has programs or offerings that engage people for more than an hour.

So, Harmodon Park, for example, has permanent restrooms because it is a sports complex. Large nature parks or parks with a splash pad or larger playground will often have a permanent restroom.

The city has 54 permanent restrooms including at Rotary Park and Arrowhead Park. Arrowhead also has one standard portable toilet and a handicapped portable toilet on the opposite end of the permanent restroom.

All permanent restrooms are checked/cleaned in the morning and in the afternoon.

Stacie Klocker is among a group of Jehovah’s Witnesses that have kiosks at city parks during the summer. Klocker was at Spencer Park Thursday morning, several yards from the three portable toilets.

She hasn’t used the portable restrooms but they’ve never noticed any bad smell coming from the toilets. That would indicate they are likely being maintained, she said.

The city rents the portable toilets by the month at $120 per month for a standard unit and $145 for an ADA accessible unit. The cost includes the weekly cleaning and the supply of toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

The city provides electric hand dryers at permanent restrooms. It spends about $15,000 a year on toilet paper at the 54 permanent restrooms.

Men’s restroom at Arrowhead Park.

The cost to build a permanent restroom will vary by size, number of stalls and whether it’s attached to another service.

A search of reports on new restrooms in various cities show that various combinations can be $100,000, $150,000 and more. Some types of permanent restrooms include pre-fabricated restrooms, traditional concrete and a steel structure. A self-cleaning restroom could cost $300,000. That’s just a small sample of potential prices.

Jenna Martin was at Rotary Park for the first time on Thursday morning. When you are with your children, restrooms are important, she said. Her parents live near Lewis Park, which has a portable restroom.

Martin does not use portable restrooms. It would be “nice if every park had a (permanent) restroom,” she said.

Neighborhood parks are often close to the user’s home, which is another reason they typically aren’t suited for a permanent restroom, according to parks and recreation.

Martin said the portable restroom at Lewis has been vandalized in the past.

Parks and recreation estimates that a parks crew team spends four to six hours a week cleaning up and repairing items at permanent and portable restrooms that have been vandalized.

The portable restrooms are part of the regular summer landscape at many parks but more can be added for special events. The site may have permanent restrooms with several portables added during a tournament.

Parks and recreation operates a rotating playground program during the summer. Portable restrooms may be used for that program.