SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As this sentence was being written on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives was in the midst of its 13th round of voting for a new speaker. With over 350 votes cast, Republican GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California had, for the 13th time in 4 days, failed to gather enough votes.

At issue are a small handful of representatives of his own party, all members of the far-right Freedom Caucus, who are refusing to cast their votes for him.

In order to become speaker, a candidate must win 218 votes. With 222 out of 434 (usually 435, but due to the death of Rep. Elect Donald McEachin (D-VA) a special election will be held) House seats currently held by Republicans, McCarthy can lose no more than 4 Republican votes if he is to win. All 212 Democrats have voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

The number to win the Speakership actually dipped to 217 in the 13th round, due to some members not being on the floor. McCarthy finished the round with 214 votes.

While there have been multiple occasions in past years when more than one round of voting has been needed to elect a Speaker, the most recent was 100 years ago in 1923, when it took 9 ballots. The most ever needed was 113 rounds in 1856.

“We see this in multi-party countries where they have multiple political parties all the time,” said Michael Card, an emeritus professor in public policy and management at the University of South Dakota. “The difference is with there being two political parties. A minority faction in one means that you literally have to negotiate with them. There are no other alternatives.”

Card mused that it seems to be an unwritten rule these days that you cannot negotiate with the opposing party in these situations. Indeed, he notes, McCarthy may have been able to give fewer concessions negotiating with the Democrats than with those in his own party; however, “you are seen as negotiating with the Democrats,” he said.

This inability to negotiate across party lines (McCarthy would need the support of only a handful of Democrats to win) is chalked up by Card to a growing polarization between the parties.

“It’s viewed as almost a forbidden activity to negotiate with the other party,” said Card. “That didn’t used to be the case.”

As mentioned, difficulties in electing a speaker of the House have happened in the past.

“It happened quite often in the pre-Civil War days,” Card said, “but that was back when the Democrats we would call the Republicans today, and the Republicans that started in 1854, we would call the Democrats today. Parties switch all the time but it certainly has been quite a while since we’ve had multiple votes for speakers.”

Without a speaker of the House, Card says we have problems.

“The speaker is the de facto leader of the majority party, one of the most visible spokespeople for the party’s agenda and their legislative priorities,” Card explained. “The speaker oversees and is often not challenged on committee assignments and floor debates, and the speaker of the House is second in line behind the Vice President in the presidential line of succession.”

Such an important governmental role going unfilled has consequences.

“I think we’re going to see some of the effects next Monday,” Card predicted. “The first thing is, you effectively don’t have a Congress.”

Card explained further, pointing out that since every House seat was just subject to an election, every member, new and returning, will need to be sworn in. “Constitutionally, you have to have a speaker first, and then the speaker swears in all of the other members,” Card said. “So right now, there are no members of the House of Representatives of the United States — it doesn’t exist at this moment except in the form of the Chief Clerk of the House.”

If the speaker’s chair remains unfilled come Monday, Card says the first noticeable effect will be that the legislative staff for House committees will be unable to take any action, as they will not yet officially be on the payroll.

“The second part that we’ve already seen a little bit of — persons nominated to be the chair of the House Intelligence and the House Armed Services Committee — because they’re not members of Congress, don’t have security clearances,” said Card. “They can’t be briefed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff on security concerns of the United States.”

Beyond these issues, a House without a speaker also cannot legislate. This effectively locks up the U.S. Senate as well, since any legislation or resolution passed by the Senate requires approval by the House to become binding. While senators can still carry out investigations, hearings and constituent services, no laws can be made.

“The Executive Branch is basically in charge because Congress can’t act,” said Card.

While the Senate can still engage in the practices listed above, the House, with no speaker, cannot. Until a speaker is elected, there are no House investigations, no hearings and no helping constituents.

“It could be as simple as — I put my passport application in 60 days ago and I don’t have it,” Card suggested. “A member of Congress can usually make a phone call and shake it loose because passports are supposed to be delivered within 60 days.”

The most serious potential consequence however would come if a real problem were to arise before a Speaker is elected. “We can’t do anything,” said Card. “We don’t have a House of Representatives, so legislation can’t be passed and sent to the president.”

Due to the slim majority held by Republicans in the House, the small number currently opposing McCarthy (initially just 20 of the 222 House Republicans) wield immense power, resulting in a number of concessions being made to try and win them over.

These concessions include things such as allowing a single member of the House to call for a vote to recall the speaker. Other things discussed include key committee assignments, such as those on the House Rules Committee.

“One of the primary tasks of the speaker of the House is to determine when things get heard and when things come up for a vote,” Card said. “One of the most important committees in the U.S. House of Representatives is the Rules Committee, which determines, first of all, what can come up for a vote, when they’ll come up for a vote, and whether amendments can be introduced on the floor.”

Card says these concessions to fringe members of his own party weaken the power of the speaker. “Probably what this means,” he said “is that at least part of the Freedom Caucus — that to some extend will become the agenda of the House of Representatives.”

This agenda would likely include attempts to reduce government spending, including an attempt to reduce social security benefits, as well as the launching of investigations that don’t involve governing, said Card.

“When we look at what McCarthy has said he wants to do, and what the Freedom Caucus wants, is that we’re going to have a lot of information about Hunter Biden’s laptop,” said Card. “He’s not a government official. It’s solely there, from my perspective, to embarrass the president.”

Investigations such as this, Cards says are likely to be a defining feature of the House following negotiations with the Freedom Caucus.

“It’s just an interesting problem if the Freedom Caucus, as they have negotiated, becomes the agenda of Congress because they’re further out than most people who are trying to solve problems,” said Card. “Their agenda will be on the table.”

Despite the risks associated with the concessions being made by McCarthy in his bid to become speaker, Card does envision a scenario where it could be beneficial in the end.

“First, the demands made by the Freedom Caucus to be able to debate more legislation and to take away power from the speaker might actually be good for democratic (not the party) governance. As it has been for decades, leadership in committees and in the Rules Committee and the speaker’s office has made the House a “top-down” organization. A little more group governance will be challenging to watch, and we may not like all the decisions or even certain ones, but Jif the decision represents the will of most citizens, that is mostly good for the democracy,” wrote Card in an email following our interview.

In the end, Card thinks that McCarthy likely will secure the position of speaker, even though it may take some time.

“I don’t know how long it will go. I think Kevin McCarthy will eventually be confirmed as the speaker — it’s who they are willing to make concessions to and what is given up, is really the choice at this point,” said Card.

Following the 13th round of voting, the House of Representatives voted 220-212 along party lines to adjourn Friday without having elected a speaker of the House.