Why it’s important to receive both a flu and COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While multiple companies are working on a vaccine for COVID-19, health departments all over the nation are preparing to distribute it, including South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health said in an email it’s been working over the past several months to prepare for the eventual distribution of a vaccine. Officials say they are working with health care systems, tribes and other partners to be ready to distribute the vaccine.

According to the email, groups classified as priority populations will be the first to receive the vaccine.

“We are also working with health care providers and other partners across the state to be able to vaccinate others when the vaccine becomes more widely available in 2021.”

In the meantime, the department is encouraging South Dakotans to receive the flu shot. Officials believe during the 2020-2021 cold and flu season, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever as it will help limit the strain on health care resources for care of patients with COVID-19.

The Department of Health says several communities in the state will offer free flu shots, plus health care providers and pharmacies will provide flu vaccines to people too.