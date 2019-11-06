Why different roads need different materials to fight the winter elements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City and county crews use different mixes of sand and salt to tackle the winter road conditions. The City of Sioux Falls Street Department applies the combinations to emergency and secondary streets first and then move on to residential.

These three domes hold the mixtures used by the city to combat the ice and snow on the streets.

“We use road salt mixed with calcium chloride and we have a rust additive so it’s not quite as corrosive. That’s what we use on our emergencies and secondaries. Usually in our residentials, we use sand salt mix which is about 10% salt with our sand,” City of Sioux Falls Street Maintenance Supervisor, Charlie Putzier, said.

The mixture for the residential is mainly used for traction, and the other blend is for melting the ice and snow.

