Why did the snow stick to the traffic lights in Sioux Falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Motorists may have noticed city workers in bucket trucks brushing snow away from traffic lights on Monday and Tuesday.

A March storm dumped about seven inches of sticky snow on the city. The snow was the perfect mix with four main ingredients, said Heath Hoftiezer, the principal traffic engineer for the city of Sioux Falls.

Snow covered the traffic lights at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Cities and states are increasingly installing LED lights for several reasons, one of which is an energy cost savings, according to multiple LED research reports, studies and media reports.

Hoftiezer said the city has 280 traffic signals and most are LED signals. The city has been installing LED signals since 2010. The city spends about $100,000 a year to power those lights compared to $400,000 a year for incandescent traffic signals, Hoftiezer said.

The LED lights are six to 10 watts, which is a much lower wattage than old incandescent light, he said.

They don’t have the heat to melt thick, wet, crusty snow as quickly as incandescent lights.

Here’s recipe with the ingredients in this week’s storm that caused the covering of some traffic signals: The temperatures must be near 32 degree Fahrenheit. The humidity has to about around 90%. The barometric pressure has to be at 29.9 or lower. The wind speed has to be at least 10 mph and from a direction in which snow can build up in the traffic lights.

All of that happened with the Sunday into Monday storm, Hoftiezer said.

“These conditions are more common in late winter storms, which are consistent with the dates of the storms described in this research,” a study conducted by the ITE said.

The city of Sioux Falls knows that sticking snow recipe for its LED lights in part because it participated in a 2011 study with the ITE, Hoftiezer said.

Although the ITE said in the study report that the data compiled was valuable, it could only predict the possible potential of such storms to impact LED traffic signals.

Still, Hoftiezer said the city of Sioux Falls does try to anticipate when a winter storm could cause traffic lights to be covered with snow and need cleaning.

“We do (prepare) but this time, it didn’t look like the storm would be like this,” Hoftiezer said.

The storm moved in from a direction unlikely to generate the four main ingredients, he said.

Most of the city’s westbound traffic signals were covered with snow, Hoftiezer said. That is unusual.

“We probably have two to three storms every year where it looks like the snow will start to cover the signal heads,” Hoftiezer said. Most times, those types of storm don’t impact westbound traffic signal heads.

“Storms that produce more wet snow generally move in from the southwest,” the ITE said in its 2011 study report.

The potential problem of snow sticking in LED signals has been discussed since at least the early 2000s.

In 2017, a CBS affiliate in Denver reported on the snow and ice buildup on LED signals in that area. A similar issue was reported in Minnesota in 2017.

The Denver story and a C40 Cites study in Chicago reported that LED traffic signal lights were brighter than incandescent lights.

The ITE report cited the use of covers by some cities and states as well as pre-icing treatment.

Technology.org also said in 2018 that some traffic departments were using solar-powered devices to prevent snow and ice buildup.

In 2010, American City & Country reported online that public traffic and industry officials said while there had been instances of snow and ice covering LED traffic signals, it was not a widespread or frequent issue.

Sioux Falls has installed MeltSmart on several southbound traffic signals. The southbound signals are potentially more vulnerable to sticking snow, Hoftiezer said.

“They have two sensors,” he said. “One is a photo sensor the other is a temperature sensor,” Hoftiezer said.

If the photo sensor is covered it will trigger the temperature sensor, Hoftiezer said. The device has a built-in heating coil to increase the temperature of the LED signal, he said.

Meanwhile, five crews were cleaning snow from traffic signals on Monday and three were doing so on Tuesday, Hoftiezer said.