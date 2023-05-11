SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A music/piano store building on West 41st Street near Interstate 229 has been demolished but it’s not because of the I-299 and Cliff Avenue interchange project in Sioux Falls.

Although 41st Street will be changing with the upcoming I-229 project, the music building land is not needed for the project, said Steve Gramm, a planning squad leader, with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The music store building was part of a voluntary buyout in a floodplain with the city of Sioux Falls, said Andy Berg, a city engineer. The city bought the property and demolished it. The building housed Schoppert’s Piano Gallery and other businesses.

Berg said there is no plan for the space as of May 10. The city has also bought property in a floodplain in two other areas of Sioux Falls including the Lotta neighborhood near Minnesota Avenue.

The Advantage ATM building, which was next to the music store building, on 41st Street will need to move for the I-229 project, Gramm said.

The ATM building and property will need to move and/or change as part of the future I-299 and Cliff Avenue interchange project.

“That’s where 41st starts to make its curve for alignment,” Gramm said of that area of the street.

The new alignment and curve of 41st Street is key to the I-229 project and it will have an impact on Pam Road and Lincoln High School as well as Cliff Avenue.

The interchange project will require the new alignment of 41st Street.

Gramm said the street will align with roughly mid-point between the southern entrance of the Lincoln High School parking lot and the next entrance north.

A traffic signal will be installed where the newly aligned 41st and Cliff Avenue, Gramm said.

Berg said the existing traffic signal at 38th Street and Cliff near Lincoln High School will be removed.

The new alignment of 41st Street will change the existing intersection of Pam Road and Cliff Avenue.

“Pam Road will end at 10th Avenue,” Gramm said. When the project is completed, Pam Road will not intersect with Cliff Avenue.

Pam Road will end at the intersection with 10th Avenue, before the Cliff Avenue intersection, as part of the future planned I-299 and Cliff Avenue interchange project.

The apartment building on the north side of the existing Pam Road and Cliff Avenue intersection will remain, Berg said.

Preliminary construction on the I-229 and Cliff Avenue interchange is scheduled to start in 2024 with construction in 2025.

Construction depends on when an environmental assessment is completed.

Meanwhile, the public may notice changes on Pam Road that aren’t related to the interchange project.

“As of (May 10) there are three parcels along east end of Pam Road owned by the city that are planned to have the structures relocated to a new location at a future date,” Berg said.

Those are part of the floodplain buyout plan.