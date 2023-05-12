SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On May 9, 2023, the owners of the Lucky Lady Casino, in Sioux Falls withdrew their request to renew a pair of malt beverage licenses for the establishment.

The business, which operated video lottery games, in now closed and had a troubled past, which likely contributed much to its closure. However, even if the location had been without controversy or issue, the decision to not renew alcohol licenses would have shuttered it anyway.

But why is this? Surely a video lottery casino (an industry which contributed over $161 million to state revenue in 2022) would not be dependent on alcohol sales to stay afloat. While this is likely true, a very specific South Dakota law makes such a situation practically impossible.

The law in question is SDCL 42-7A-37.1.

What this statute does is require that any establishment which is licensed for video lottery must also be licensed for the sale, service or consumption of alcohol. In practice, this means that you cannot operate a dry video lottery casino in South Dakota.

This dates back to 1992, when HB 1315 was introduced by then Reps John Sears, Jerome Lammers, Janice Nicolay and Lola Schreiber, and Sens Harold Halverson and Elmer Beitz.

This bill was entitled ‘video lottery establishment must be licensed to sell alcohol, and was ‘An Act to revise the definition of a licensed video lottery establishment.’

Now state law, the statute reads in part:

A business licensed pursuant to subdivisions 35-4-2(12) and (16) may not be a licensed establishment for video lottery placement pursuant to subdivision 42-7A-1(6) unless it is a bar or lounge. For the purposes of this section, a bar or lounge is an enterprise primarily maintained and operated for the selling, dispensing, and consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premises and may also include the sale and service of food. 42-7A-37.1

The law goes on to describe physical specifications for bars and lounges, as well as implementation dates.