SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly three months since the conclusion of the 2021-22 NFL Season, that saw the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl. Tonight the league will host their annual NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. with the first round. The second and third rounds will be Friday, followed by the remaining rounds on Saturday.

Date Time Rounds Thursday, April 28 7 p.m. 1 Friday, April 29 6 p.m. 2-3 Saturday, April 30 11 a.m. 4-7

The first round will begin tonight with 32 picks. The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the first pick. The rest of the local picks feature the Detroit Lions at two and 32, the Minnesota Vikings at 12, the Green Bay Packers at 22 and 28 and the Kansas City Chiefs at 29 and 30.

Here’s a look at what the experts believe will happen tonight:

#1 – JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Analyst Draft Pick – College Position Mel Kiper – ESPN Travon Walker – Georgia Defensive End Todd McShay – ESPN Travon Walker – Georgia Defensive End Daniel Jeremiah – NFL Network Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan Defensive End Pete Prisco – CBS Sports Ikem Ekwonu – NC State Offensive Line Grant Sweeter – KELOLAND Sports Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan Defensive End

The Jaguars are not in our coverage area, but one of the top discussions with any NFL Draft is the number one overall pick.

Most years, the top overall pick is an easy decision, but this year, that’s not the case.

Many are saying that Georgia’s Travon Walker could go as the top pick, but others are siding with Michigan defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson.

Both Walker and Hutchinson are going to be standout athletes, meaning the Jaguars really can’t go wrong.

#2 – DETROIT LIONS

Analyst Draft Pick – College Position Mel Kiper – ESPN Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan Defensive End Todd McShay – ESPN Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan Defensive End Daniel Jeremiah – NFL Network Travon Walker – Georgia Defensive End Pete Prisco – CBS Sports Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan Defensive End Grant Sweeter – KELOLAND Sports Travon Walker – Georgia Defensive End

Three of the four experts are predicting Michigan standout, Aidan Hutchinson to be drafted second.

However, I’m siding with Daniel Jeremiah as we both had Hutchinson going first, followed by Travon Walker.

#12 – MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Analyst Draft Pick – College Position Mel Kiper – ESPN Kayvon Thibodeaux – Oregon Defensive End Todd McShay – ESPN Kyle Hamilton – Notre Dame Safety Daniel Jeremiah – NFL Network Jordan Davis – Georgia Defensive Tackle Pete Prisco – CBS Sports Trent McDuffie – Washington Corner Back Grant Sweeter – KELOLAND Sports Jordan Davis – Georgia Defensive Tackle

As you can see, the four experts are all over the board when it comes to the Vikings pick at 12. The one similarity is they’re all predicting the Vikings to go defensive.

Mel Kiper has Kayvon Thibodeaux going to Minnesota, but the odds of him falling to that position would be unlikely. If he were to fall that low, the Vikings could go with him as he is projected to be a top eight draft pick by Prisco, McShay and Jeremiah.

McShay predicts that Kyle Hamilton will be the next Viking, due to the aging talent of Harrison Smith. I feel like the Vikings have other priority positions to address.

Pete Prisco is going with Trent McDuffie and that’s a safe prediction for Minnesota. The Vikings are lacking depth at the corner position and the addition of McDuffie could certainly help with that.

Again, I’m siding with Daniel Jeremiah at pick number 12. We’re both leaning towards the big defensive tackle from Georgia, Jordan Davis. Davis is a 6’6, 341 pound defensive tackle who may be the best run defender in the draft. With the Vikings converting to a 3-4 defense, Davis could be a good addition for nose tackle.

#22 – GREEN BAY PACKERS

Analyst Draft Pick – College Position Mel Kiper – ESPN Kenyon Green – Texas A&M Guard Todd McShay – ESPN Treylon Burks – Arkansas Wide Receiver Daniel Jeremiah – NFL Network Chris Olave – Ohio State Wide Receiver Pete Prisco – CBS Sports Treylon Burks – Arkansas Wide Receiver Grant Sweeter – KELOLAND Sports Treylon Burks – Arkansas Wide Receiver

The theme for the Packers pick is wide receiver assistance for their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. I’m agreeing with Prisco and McShay as I think Green Bay will go wide receiver and that they’ll take the best available, which I’m guessing will be Treylon Burcks of Arkansas.

If Chris Olave falls to 22, as Jeremiah suggests, it would be a steal for the Packers. The former Ohio State Buckeye is one of the top receivers in the draft. The other three have Olave going before 22.

Mel Kiper went with the guard position, to help the Packers fill the hole left behind by Lucas Patrick. He’s a versatile athlete who can play more than just guard.

#28 – GREEN BAY PACKERS

Analyst Draft Pick – College Position Mel Kiper – ESPN Christian Watson – NDSU Wide Receiver Todd McShay – ESPN Lewis Cine – Georgia Safety Daniel Jeremiah – NFL Network Jahan Dotson – Penn State Wide Receiver Pete Prisco – CBS Sports Quay Walker – Georgia Linebacker Grant Sweeter – KELOLAND Sports Kenyon Green – Texas A&M Guard

The Packers will pick again at 28. This time, there are some more differences between the experts.

Mel Kiper said guard at 22 and now he’s going wide receiver. He has the Packers taking the NDSU standout, Christian Watson.

Jeremiah also thinks wide receiver, but he had Olave going at 22 to the Packers. The NFL Network analyst is predicting two wide receiver picks, with the Packers taking Jahan Dotson at 28.

Todd McShay and Pete Prisco think the Packers will go defense. Lewis Cine and Quay Walker could be two solid additions to the Green Bay defense.

#29 – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Analyst Draft Pick – College Position Mel Kiper – ESPN Skyy Moore – Western Michigan Wide Receiver Todd McShay – ESPN Daxton Hill – Michigan Safety/Corner Daniel Jeremiah – NFL Network Arnold Ebiketie – Penn State Edge Pete Prisco – CBS Sports Kaiir Elam – Florida Corner Back Grant Sweeter – KELOLAND Sports Daxton Hill – Michigan Safety/Corner

The Chiefs have back-to-back picks at 29 and 30. The four experts suggest defense could be the way they go and I have to agree.

McShay suggests a very versatile secondary player for the Chiefs at 29. Daxton Hill from Michigan has a lot of speed and could certainly help the KC secondary.

Prisco is going corner as well with Kaiir Elam from Florida. That’s a solid pick and another addition to their secondary.

Kiper mentioned a surprise pick at 29 with Skyy Moore. The Western Michigan wide receiver is just 5’9, but ran a 4.41 40 at the combine, that is certainly fast. If the Chiefs are looking for a chance to fill the shoes of Tyreek Hill, Moore might be an option.

#30 – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Analyst Draft Pick – College Position Mel Kiper – ESPN Arnold Ebiketie – Penn State Defensive End Todd McShay – ESPN George Pickens – Georgia Wide Receiver Daniel Jeremiah – NFL Network Christian Watson – NDSU Wide Receiver Pete Prisco – CBS Sports David Ojabo – Michigan Defensive End Grant Sweeter – KELOLAND Sports Christian Watson – NDSU Wide Receiver

Jeremiah said the Chiefs would go edge rusher at pick 29 and Mel Kiper says they’ll do that at 30. Both of them predict that Penn State defensive end, Arnold Ebiketie will be headed to Kansas City.

McShay, Jeremiah and myself are leaning wide receiver at pick number 30. I agree that the speedy threat of Christian Watson, would look really good in Kansas City, to help fill the hole left behind by the Tyreek Hill trade.

#32 – DETROIT LIONS

Analyst Draft Pick – College Position Mel Kiper – ESPN Lewis Cine – Georgia Safety Todd McShay – ESPN Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh Quarterback Daniel Jeremiah – NFL Network Nakobe Dean – Georgia Linebacker Pete Prisco – CBS Sports Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh Quarterback Grant Sweeter – KELOLAND Sports Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh Quarterback

There is a theme at pick 32 and that is quarterback. McShay and Prisco are predicting a Kenny Pickett signing to the Lions and I certainly agree.

On the other hand, Kiper and Jeremiah are predicting a defensive pick and that could certainly stand true with the defensive struggles in Detroit.

