Who is Tokata Iron Eyes?

A discussion on climate change made its way to KELOLAND on Monday.

The speakers included a 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a climate activist who made international headlines for her recent speech at the United Nations, and a teenager who’s leading a campaign about oil pipelines.

Tokata Iron Eyes is the teenager from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and is one of the youth leaders in the “Rezpect Our Water” campaign. Iron Eyes, along with other Standing Rock youth, continue to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline through the Missouri River and Cannon Ball River areas.

After a video from the “Rezpect Our Water” campaign went viral, Iron Eyes became the face of the political crusade to stop the construction of the pipeline.

A blog post from Emery University says Iron Eyes was taught the importance of her history, which inspired her to lead the protests. She continues to fight for Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s land and for climate change.

Iron Eyes reached out to environmental activist Greta Thunberg who agreed to come to the Youth Climate Activism Panel in Rapid City on Monday.

Rapid City, South Dakota, right now! pic.twitter.com/eQLW7dxKAa — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 7, 2019

Iron Eyes is speaking with Thunberg in several campaigns about oil pipelines.

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson was at the event in Rapid City on Monday; look for her report on the protest on KELOLAND News at 10.