Who is driving the combine? Machines grow to take even bigger harvest role

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crop field during harvest in KELOLAND could contain about $1 million worth of equipment.

Today’s modern combine can cost about $600,000, said Nic Uilk, an precision agriculture instructor at South Dakota State University in Brookings. Add the cost of a grain cart, a tractor pulling the grain cart and two semi trailers ready to haul grain and the total investment could reach around a million dollars, Uilk said.

“They (combines) are very expensive,” Uilk said. “I don’t think people realize that.”

But the price of investment and the type of equipment depends on the producer and operator.

Producers may rent some equipment or hire custom contractors or have more used equipment than newer equipment.

Combines are part of the KELOLAND landscape these days as farmers use their equipment investment to harvest crops.

Today’s combines roll down the field with heads from six rows up to 16 rows, bins that can hold an 300 or more bushels of corn and soybeans, big tires and a cab full of technology.

When a combine is spotted in a field, a question that could be asked is who or what is driving it?

“All combines still have an operator,” Uilk said.

But, automated steering and automated speed control are part of many of today’s newer combines.

So, an operator may not be holding a steering wheel as was needed years ago. Instead, the operator is watching a system of technology including cameras.

Machines have technology to track yields in real time. Manufacturers have also linked combines to dealers who can help troubleshoot any problems.

While technology can monitor grain loss and make adjustments, “it’s still up to the operator to verify..,” Uilk said.

Iowa State University Extension (ISUE) conducted a survey of farmers in 2016 in which they were asked about their combines and acres of corn and soybeans harvested. A similar survey was done in 2006. The 2016 survey said “The average horsepower for the combines reported increased

from 230 to 342 between 2006 and 2015.”

But engines in 2020 can be even larger than 342 horsepower, Uilk said.

One manufacturer has an engine with about 690 horsepower, he said. “That’s getting up there,” Uilk said.

To compare, while NASCAR racing cars are capable of producing higher horsepower, the Daytona 500 restricted horsepower to 550 in 2019. A motor grader can weigh as much as 150,000 pounds and have engines with a 500 horsepower.

A 690 horsepower engine would burn “close to 35 gallons per hour of fuel. That’s a (car’s) tank of fuel from Rapid City and back in an hour,” Uilk said.

But not all combine engines are that big.

“It’s more common to have the 15 to 20 gallon range,” Uilk said of combines being used in the upper Midwest.

The technology and the size of a combine help it gobble up more grain than ever before.

From 2006 to 2016, “… the area harvested per combine rose from 1,417

acres to 1,881 acres,” the ISUE 2016 report said. The survey said the increase was attributed in part to the increased size of combines.

There are Guinness World Records for harvested grain. The official record for acres of corn harvested in eight hours and a newer, declared record from 2018 are evidence of how advances in combines have resulted in more acres harvested.

There is a Guinness World Record for the most corn bushels harvested during an eight hour period. James C. (Jay) Justice III (USA) harvested 19,196.59 bushels of corn using a Caterpillar 485 Lexion Combine at Catfish Bay Farm, Beckley, West Virginia, set the record on Jan. 14, 2001, according to the Guinness website.

But apparently the record has been broken a few times since 2001. According to Trade Farm Machinery, Stewart Farms Partnership harvested 43,740 bushels of corn in eight hours in Illinois in 2018. CLASS Machinery of Germany said an unofficial 10 hour record was set in 2010. CLASS was also involved in the 2018 declared record.

The size of farms has generally increased up until at least 2019 which also means combines may be required to harvest more crops than in prior years.

The average size farm in South Dakota in 2019 was 1,459 acres, according to the USDA. The average size farm increased from 669 acres to 1,374 acres from 1950 to 2010, according to the Soy Transportation Coalition.

In 2019, the average size farm in Iowa was 355 acres which was a 3% increase from 2012, according to the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation.

Combine grain hoppers hold more grain than ever before. Bigger engines also mean combines can travel at a faster pace.

Three to six mph speeds are not unheard of, based on various agriculture reports and website exchanges between farmers.

Pace or speed is important even if farmers are not pursing a world record.

“Faster definitely is important but you don’t want to exceed your capacity,” Uilk said.

The addition to the grain cart during harvest has increased speed and efficiency.

Grain carts are the wagons pulled by tractors that travel alongside the combine. The combine can unload grain into the grain cart without stopping.

“It’s a big advantage. It increases the productivity of the combine,” Uilk said.

As combines have grown so have grain carts. “Their average capacity was 689 bushels in 2006 compared to 883 bushels in 2015,” the ISUE report said.

Uilk said if a combine does an average of 65 rounds on a 160 acre field, an average size grain cart and combine can save 3 1/2 hours in that field. A round is traveling back and forth across the field one time.

Uilk calculated a decrease of three minutes per round because the combine did not need to stop to unload grain. Sometimes, the combine grain hopper will be full before the combine makes a complete round, which would increase time, Uilk said.

Ultimately the time savings means fewer hours on the combine, he said.

When the owner wants to sell or trade in that combine, the fewer the miles the better the value, Uilk said.

Hours is compared to miles traveled by a vehicle, Uilk said.

A cut of 3 1/2 hours in a field during harvest results in about $250 saved in depreciation, Uilk said.