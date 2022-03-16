SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Behind a series of billboards attacking state lawmakers, a mysterious PAC dedicated to promoting Governor Noem, and an address in Virginia are two names: Rob Burgess and Staci Goede.

These are the names of the Executive Director and Treasurer of Dakota Institute for Legislative Success (DILS), the PAC dedicated to advancing Noem’s agenda, which paid for billboards across Sioux Falls attacking five South Dakota lawmakers. Those billboards are now a part of an active investigation as announced Tuesday by the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney.

That investigation appears to be tied to a complaint filed by South Dakota House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) who contacted the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office, expressing a belief that DILS had violated state law in failing to disclose its top five donors. Gosch is one of the lawmakers featured on the billboards.

Billboards attacking lawmakers in Sioux Falls

Very little is known about Burgess and Goede, both of whom have been active in the world of conservative politics dating back to at least the 2000s. From our own research it appears that Burgess, who has had only a fleeting interaction with South Dakota prior to DILS, is likely from Indiana, while Goede appears to be from Virginia, and has no visible connection to South Dakota outside this new PAC.

Here is what we know about the people behind DILS.

Rob Burgess: Executive Director

Burgess appears to hail from Jeffersonville, Indiana, a city just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. He has at various times served on the city’s Housing Authority and Drainage Board, as well as several state republican organizations and the state government.

KELOLAND News has made multiple attempts to contact Burgess but has received no response.

Below is a timeline of Burgess’ career, as it appears on his LinkedIn profile.

May to November 2008 – Indiana Republican Party

June to November 2011 – Republican Party of Kentucky – Regional Victory Coordinator

March 2012 to Feb 2013 – Americans for Prosperity – Field Coordinator

Americans for Prosperity is a Koch funded libertarian advocacy group.

June to October 2013 – Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development – Information Director / Communications Specialist

October 2013 to June 2014 – Prosper Group Corp. – Marketing Associate

Prosper Group is a political right of center online media, strategy and fundraising group.

June to December 2014 – South Dakota Republican Party – Communications Director

KELOLAND News reached out to the S.D. GOP to ask about Burgess’ time with the party, and received this response from chairman Dan Lederman:

I believe Rob was recruited in 2014 by the RNC as additional staff to assist the larger communication demands on the SDGOP during the US Senate campaign, and left after the campaign was over. Dan Lederman

February 2015 to January 2016 – RightVoter, LLC – Senior Account Executive

RightVoter was an Indiana based republican consulting firm.

December 2015 to February 2016 – CARLY for America – Regional Political Director

Carly Fiorina’s presidential campaign/PAC.

August to October 2016 – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. – War Room Coordinator

Trump presidential campaign.

November 2015 to December 2017 – Trey for Congress (Indiana) – Senior Advisor

Campaign for Trey Hollingsworth.

January to December 2017 – U.S. House of Representatives – Director of Communications (Southern Indiana area)

March to November 2018 – Yvette Herrell for Congress (NM-02) – Campaign Manager and Senior Advisor

Congressional campaign for Yvette Herrell.

January 2016 to January 2019 – Jeffersonville Drainage Board – Board member

City of Jeffersonville, IN.

June 2015 to June 2019 – Indiana Federation of Young Republicans – National Committeeman

September 2016 to January 2020 – Jeffersonville (Indiana) Housing Authority – Chairman of the Board

January to December 2020 – Executive Office of the President – Advance associate

February 2020 to December 2020 – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. – Press Lead Advance Representative

January 2016 to present – Strategic Political Consultant

March 2022 to present – Dakota Institute for Legislative Success – Executive Director

Staci Goede: Treasurer

Goede, according to her LinkedIn profile, lives in Springfield, Virginia; the same city that contains DILS’s mailing address.

Her profile shows that she worked for the D.C.-based Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) PAC as CFO for 18 years, from 2002 to April 2020, and for SAGe Advisory Group, a political consulting company, since July 2019.

Calls to both businesses confirm that Goede is no longer employed by either group.

Political finance appears to be Goede’s forte, however, as our research has found her name attached to numerous PACs and political groups dating back to 2010.

KELOLAND News has attempted to contact Goede but has not been able to find reliable contact info.

Below is an outline of Goede’s activities as they have been observed via filings from different states and orgs.

Campaign documents from the Florida Secretary of State’s office list Goede as Treasurer for RSLC from 2010 to 2011.

Goede also appears as the Treasurer for the RSLC and preparer of a special committee report to the Louisiana Board of Ethics regarding disclosures of donations of more than $296,000 from out of state donors in 2011.

Filings and reports also show Goede acting as Treasurer for the RSLC in Nevada in 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

In 2014, Goede signed as Chair of the RSLC New Hampshire PAC on a document filed with the New Hampshire Department of State, reporting a contribution of $38,773.

In Washington D.C. in 2014 Goede was listed as principal officer of State Government Leadership Foundation, a related PAC to RSLC, in an IRS form 990.

Goede was listed as a signatory on a 2016 independent expenditure report to the West Virginia Secretary of State, filed for RSLC. The expenditure in question was a payment of $41,000 to Revolution Media Group for the general election campaign of Beth Walker, a candidate for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

In 2018, Goede was listed as Treasurer for RSLC New Mexico PAC in a report to the New Mexico Secretary of State.

In a 2019 PAC report for the Mississippi Secretary of State, Goede is the contact for the RSLC Mississippi PAC.

Goede is the authorized representative for RSLC in a 2020 independent expenditure report for the Arkansas Secretary of State listing total monetary contributions and expenditures. Further down in the report she is listed as CFO and Treasurer. Expenditures in the report were for radio, digital and TV ads supporting Barbara Womack Webb for the Arkansas Supreme Court. Expenditures by RSLC in this instance totaled $225,000.

In a 2020 filing in North Carolina, Goede, working for SAGE Advisory Group, is listed as custodian of books and accounts the PAC Good Government Coalition. The contribution form shows a balance of $500,000 transferred to Citizens for a Better North Carolina.

Goede was added as CFO of Georgians for Latham Inc. in 2021.

In a 2022 filing with the South Dakota Secretary of State, Goede is listed as Treasurer for DILS. The report shows a total of $24,024 spent on the billboards attacking state lawmakers.