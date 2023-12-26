SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It wasn’t exactly a repeat of Christmas 2022 but for some areas of South Dakota, it was darn close.

Winds, snow and ice swept through western, central and primarily northeastern South Dakota from Christmas Eve and into the early morning of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the weather included a blizzard warning for a majority of central and western KELOLAND. An ice storm warning also is in place for north-central South Dakota through midnight tonight, according to KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt.

A foot of snow was recorded as of 1 p.m. CT in Hayes, according to Rutt. Hayes is in Stanley County, near Fort Pierre. Fort Pierre got eight inches of snow.

A mesonet photo near Hayes from South Dakota State University. This was around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

According to the South Dakota State University mesonet, a wind gust of 41 mph was recorded at Hayes on Dec. 25.

The Iowa Environmental Mesonet from Iowa State University recorded a wind gust of 63 mph at 2:17 p.m. on Dec. 25. The wind gusts for this story are from the Iowa State University mesonet.

The highest winds were in western South Dakota, mostly clumped in the area of the Black Hills that included Rapid City, Jewel Cave and Folsom. A wind gust of 63 mph was recorded at 12:10 a.m. on Dec. 26 at Folsom, according to the Iowa State mesonet.

The other clump of high winds was in south central South Dakota including Mission and Winner and up to Stephan, Herreid and Tolstoy. Herreid had a gust of 60 mph just before 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A wind gust of 54 mph was recorded at 10:40 p.m. Christmas Day at Usta. Areas around Usta, Bridger and Red Elm also had high winds.

Snow didn’t necessarily follow the highest wind. Chamberlain had eight inches and so did Wessington, according to Rutt. Vermillion, Kyle and Tyndall all recorded six inches through 1 p.m. on Dec. 26.

An SDSU mesonet photo at Winner at 2:52 p.m. on Dec. 26.

A wind gust of 52 mph was recorded at 6:49 p.m. on on Christmas Day in Winner.

Snowfall amounts varied with the most in western South Dakota near the Black Hills and through the central part of the state. Chamberlain had eight inches and Huron had 6.3 inches, according to Rutt.

Snowfall amounts dropped nearer to the eastern part of the state. Montrose and Faulkton had two inches. Sioux Falls had just under an inch.

After dealing with ice over the weekend and into Monday, ice and freezing snow was in the forecast yet today in parts of north central South Dakota.

The northeastern part of the state continued to be impacted by ice including in Big Stone, Grant and Codington counties as well as parts of north central.

North Central SD could receive an additional 0.1 to 0.15 inches of ice resulting in icy roads and tree damage or power outages, the NWS said at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 on its X (formerly Twitter) account. Limited ice accumulation expected.