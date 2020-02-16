White River boys cruise to fifth straight win

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)- Click the video player to see highlights and interviews with White River after their 76-55 win over Corsica-Stickney in the DWU Classic.
White River started out fast in the win as they raced out to a 23-17 lead.
After an even second quarter, the Tigers went into halftime holding ten point lead on Corsica-Stickney.
The game remained close in the first half due to Corsica-Stickney’s ability to hit the three as they shot 60 percent from deep in the first half.
In the third quarter, the Tigers began their takeover as they outscored the Jaguars 23-10 to take an impressive 64-41 lead.
In the fourth quarter, both teams failed to find offensive rhythm as the subs from both squads came into the game.
White River would go on to earn the 76-55 win as they were led by the Sayler brothers. Joe, who was named the game’s MVP, scored a game high 24 points and Nick Sayler finished with 16 points.