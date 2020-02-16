White River boys cruise to fifth straight win

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)- Click the video player to see highlights and interviews with White River after their 76-55 win over Corsica-Stickney in the DWU Classic.

White River started out fast in the win as they raced out to a 23-17 lead.

After an even second quarter, the Tigers went into halftime holding ten point lead on Corsica-Stickney.

HALFTIME: White River leads Corsica-Stickney 41-31. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 15, 2020

The game remained close in the first half due to Corsica-Stickney’s ability to hit the three as they shot 60 percent from deep in the first half.

White River pulling away now as they lead Corsica-Stickney 51-31, midway through the third. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 15, 2020

In the third quarter, the Tigers began their takeover as they outscored the Jaguars 23-10 to take an impressive 64-41 lead.

In the fourth quarter, both teams failed to find offensive rhythm as the subs from both squads came into the game.

White River earns the 76-55 win over Corsica-Stickney. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 15, 2020

White River would go on to earn the 76-55 win as they were led by the Sayler brothers. Joe, who was named the game’s MVP, scored a game high 24 points and Nick Sayler finished with 16 points.