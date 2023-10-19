SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is in peak fall foliage season right now with new fall leaves turning colors every day. KELOLAND’s Gracie Terrall set out to find the best fall trees in the different Sioux Falls neighborhoods.
We’d love to fill in our map with photos from across the city, so if you have a photo of the the fall leaves in your backyard or from your morning walks, send them over. You can email your photos, along with a brief description of which neighborhood the photo was taken, to ushare@keloland.com or gterrall@keloland.com.
Below, Sioux Falls has been broken down into four regions– northwest, northeast, southeast and southwest– to see which area has the most vibrant colors and fall vibes.
Northwest Sioux Falls
Elmwood Park Neighborhood
Burnside Neighborhood
Terrace Park Neighborhood
Northeast Sioux Falls
Whittier Neighborhood
Southeast Sioux Falls
Old Orchard Neighborhood
Birchwood Neighborhood
Prairie Trail Neighborhood
Tomar Neighborhood
Ash Grove Neighborhood
Southwest Sioux Falls
Oxbow Neighborhood
Sertoma Neighborhood
Baker Park Neighborhood