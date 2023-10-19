SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is in peak fall foliage season right now with new fall leaves turning colors every day. KELOLAND’s Gracie Terrall set out to find the best fall trees in the different Sioux Falls neighborhoods.

We’d love to fill in our map with photos from across the city, so if you have a photo of the the fall leaves in your backyard or from your morning walks, send them over. You can email your photos, along with a brief description of which neighborhood the photo was taken, to ushare@keloland.com or gterrall@keloland.com.

Below, Sioux Falls has been broken down into four regions– northwest, northeast, southeast and southwest– to see which area has the most vibrant colors and fall vibes.

Northwest Sioux Falls

Elmwood Park Neighborhood

Burnside Neighborhood

Terrace Park Neighborhood

Northeast Sioux Falls

Whittier Neighborhood

Southeast Sioux Falls

Old Orchard Neighborhood

Birchwood Neighborhood

Prairie Trail Neighborhood

Tomar Neighborhood

Ash Grove Neighborhood

Southwest Sioux Falls

Oxbow Neighborhood

Sertoma Neighborhood

Baker Park Neighborhood