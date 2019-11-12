Which presidential candidate is spending the most on Facebook ads in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Donald Trump has spent the most Facebook ad dollars in South Dakota on the 2020 presidential campaign.

This is on pace with the national trend, as the Trump team is spending considerably more than any Democrat.

In South Dakota, Trump’s campaign has spent $14,799. Democrat Pete Buttigieg has spent $6,745.

The social media giant has opened up data on ads marked as social issues, elections or politics. Each ad is required to run a disclaimer saying who paid for the ad.

The top spender in the state wasn’t a 2020 political campaign, but rather the South Dakota Department of Health for the Avoid Opioid SD campaign.

Other top spenders include a conservative group called FreedomWorks, Vice President Mike Pence, a doctor-staffing company and even Facebook itself running ads for Instagram. Many of the Instagram ads are for a campaign against online bullying.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) is running five ads right now, not for his re-election campaign, but as a Congressman. All of the ads are encouraging people to like his page. He is the only member of the Congressional delegation spending more than $100 on either his U.S. Government page or campaign page.

