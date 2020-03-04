Which Democratic candidate is raising and spending the most in South Dakota?

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer, greet on another on stage at the end of the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a primary election that may have actual stakes, KELOLAND News analyzed how much the candidates are fundraising and spending in South Dakota.

So far, only Sen. Amy Klobuchar has visited the Mount Rushmore state in the 2020 cycle. She dropped out of the race on Monday.

While it’s hard to grasp the exact amount of spending by each candidate, Facebook Ads give us some insight.

Federal Election Commission campaign finance data shows of the Democrats currently running, Sen. Bernie Sanders has raised the most at nearly $40,000. Klobuchar had raised about $4,000 more. Compare that to President Donald Trump who has raised nearly $163,000 from South Dakotans.