Where’d that beer or pop can go?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you drank at home during the past 14 months where did the cans go?

In Sioux Falls, people still brought their aluminum beer and soda cans to R & T Unit Can Company. But others tossed those cans into the recycling bin for pick-up.

Matt Kinsley, the manager of R & T, said he believes the business is the only one in Sioux Falls that is still buying aluminum cans.

“The prices are lower,” Kinsley said. So people who bring in cans get less money for them. R & T works with three companies in the aluminum can market and there is still a market, he said.

Millennium Recycling has received more aluminum cans from residential pickups during the pandemic than in prior years, said Shannon Dwire, the company’s president.

“We are seeing more dumping of aluminum cans in our single stream amounts,” Dwire said.

That’s likely due in part because there are fewer buyers of cans, she said.

Dwire said the company received 7.4% more aluminum cans than in 2019.

The lower market prices are one reason businesses aren’t buying aluminum cans, Dwire and Kinsey said.

But Kinsley said he’s heard another reason, which is some businesses don’t want to deal with germs and COVID-19 because mouths are on cans.

“We didn’t see any issue; we don’t get the cans from the customer right away,” Kinsley said.

Recent studies have shown that at least some Americans increased their alcohol intake during the pandemic, which could be another reason for any increase in recycled cans.

Whether people bring the cans to a recycling center or have them picked up at their home, the cans don’t stay in Sioux Falls.

Where do the aluminum cans go?

“All of our cans go to Minneapolis,” Kinsley said. “I believe a lot of them go back into (new) cans.”

So the can of pop drank on a Tuesday in January could be full can of pop a few months later.

Millennium ships aluminum cans to states such as Kentucky and Georgia in the southeastern U.S., Dwire said.

Most go to large companies such as Alcoa or Avello Francesco where they are made in sheet aluminum, Dwire said.

Preparing for shipment

When the aluminum cans arrive at R & T or Millennium, the cans are removed from bags or from the dumpsters of recycling trucks.

The cans are moved through a facility in a combination conveyor and hand labor system. Cans are sorted from any debris.

Aluminum cans are one of two main materials handled by R & T. The other is scrap metal.

At R & T, the sorted cans are eventually dumped in a hopper to wait for the crusher.

Cans are crushed into 40-pound blocks for shipment.

Kinsley said the industry estimates that 30 cans make up a pound. A 40-pound aluminum brick is made from 1,200 cans.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2020 Recycling Economic Study estimated that in 2007, the recycling process for aluminum generated about 1.5 tons of recycled goods and about 3.2 tons in 2012 for a 115% increase.

The recycling of a beer or soda can also indirectly and directly creates jobs. The EPA’s study said there are 28.9 jobs per 1,000 tons of recycled aluminum. With aluminum recycling, 41% of the employment, wage and taxes are through indirect jobs.