Where to find resources for meth addiction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Onmeth.com is the state of South Dakota’s new website for its latest meth campaign.

Different opinions are surfacing about the campaign’s slogan, but whether you’re for it or against it, resources are available online.

onmeth.com homepage

The website offers two different options for resources. One is for those who are struggling with a methamphetamine addiction. The other is for those who want to help people with an addiction to meth.

When you click the link for “I need help,” the website takes you to a page that lists different resources available:

The “I want to help” link takes you to a separate webpage that lists numerous resources for those who want to get involved:

The website also maintains a banner at the bottom of the screen with a number to text or call for immediate assistance. This banner always remains at the bottom of the screen no matter the different pages you go to on the website.

Check this story later to hear from an official from the State of South Dakota about how they are using their budget to fund additional resources.