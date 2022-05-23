SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures start to warm, you may be looking to get outside and enjoy the summer weather. Whether you’re looking for food, drinks, or both, we’ve compiled a list of Sioux Falls restaurants that offer outdoor patio seating in the warmer months.

While outdoor dining spots can be found all over the city, the largest concentration can be found in downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF). Sadie Swier is the community outreach manager for DTSF and said that patios often help restaurants boost sales and foot traffic for downtown businesses.

“The breweries and restaurants have folks that stick around a little bit longer on their patios,” Swier said.

Bread & Circus patio.

Remedy Brewing Company patio

Jones 421 patio

While you can find many patios along Phillips Avenue, they extend across all areas of DTSF including the newly developed 8th and Railroad area. There, the Railyard Flats is now home to Highball with six other bar and restaurant patios along that stretch of road.

“It has been extremely intentional to realize that the Sculpture Walk, the walkability, the greenery, just the beautification of downtown along with these patios it just all makes an incredible combination,” Swier said.

For Swier, her favorite patios include Ode to Food and Drinks which includes a view of the Arc of Dreams and the river as well as the patios at Remedy Brewing Company and The Breaks.

“Just eating outside, drinking outside is so much more fun when there’s such a great energy,” Swier said. “There’s free outdoor public art, there’s people you might not have seen in a long time that are walking by and you can say ‘hi’ to them.”

North

Blue Rock Bar & Grill

Crooked Pint Ale House

Northstar Grill & Pub

South

Boozy Bakery at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars

B&G Milkyway at 69th & Louise

kRav’N

Let it Fly

Look’s Marketplace

McNally’s Irish Pub

Roundhouse Brew Pub

Tavern 180

Tinner’s | Public House

22TEN Kitchen Cocktails

Central

BB’s Pub N Grill

B&G Milkyway at 12th & Kiwanis Ave.

Crisp & Green

Granite City Food & Bakery

JL Beers

ROAM Kitchen + Bar

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

The 18th Amendment

Vinyl Taco

East

The Attic East Bar & Grill

The Barrel House

B&G Milkyway: Harmodon Park & Sycamore Avenue locations

Cherry Creek Grill

Overtime Sports Grill

West

B&G Milkyway on 41st Street

The Lie’brary

The Sandbar & Grill

Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill

Thirsty Duck

Downtown

Blarney Stone Pub

Bread & Circus

Carpenter Bar

Chef Lance’s

Crawford’s

CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

Falls Landing Restaurant

Fernson Downtown

The Hello Hi

Highball

ICON Events + DaDa Gastropub

Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Cafe

Lucky’s

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Mama’s Ladas

M.B. Haskett

Minervas

Monk’s Ale House

Ode to Food and Drinks

Parker’s Bistro

Papa Woody’s

PAve

R Wine Bar & Kitchen

Tommy Jack’s Pub

Wileys

Do you have a favorite outdoor dining spot in Sioux Falls that you don’t see on this list? Email jjackson@keloland.com to have it added.