SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures start to warm, you may be looking to get outside and enjoy the summer weather. Whether you’re looking for food, drinks, or both, we’ve compiled a list of Sioux Falls restaurants that offer outdoor patio seating in the warmer months.
While outdoor dining spots can be found all over the city, the largest concentration can be found in downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF). Sadie Swier is the community outreach manager for DTSF and said that patios often help restaurants boost sales and foot traffic for downtown businesses.
“The breweries and restaurants have folks that stick around a little bit longer on their patios,” Swier said.
While you can find many patios along Phillips Avenue, they extend across all areas of DTSF including the newly developed 8th and Railroad area. There, the Railyard Flats is now home to Highball with six other bar and restaurant patios along that stretch of road.
“It has been extremely intentional to realize that the Sculpture Walk, the walkability, the greenery, just the beautification of downtown along with these patios it just all makes an incredible combination,” Swier said.
For Swier, her favorite patios include Ode to Food and Drinks which includes a view of the Arc of Dreams and the river as well as the patios at Remedy Brewing Company and The Breaks.
“Just eating outside, drinking outside is so much more fun when there’s such a great energy,” Swier said. “There’s free outdoor public art, there’s people you might not have seen in a long time that are walking by and you can say ‘hi’ to them.”
North
- Blue Rock Bar & Grill
- Crooked Pint Ale House
- Northstar Grill & Pub
South
- Boozy Bakery at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars
- B&G Milkyway at 69th & Louise
- kRav’N
- Let it Fly
- Look’s Marketplace
- McNally’s Irish Pub
- Roundhouse Brew Pub
- Tavern 180
- Tinner’s | Public House
- 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails
Central
- BB’s Pub N Grill
- B&G Milkyway at 12th & Kiwanis Ave.
- Crisp & Green
- Granite City Food & Bakery
- JL Beers
- ROAM Kitchen + Bar
- Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
- The 18th Amendment
- Vinyl Taco
East
- The Attic East Bar & Grill
- The Barrel House
- B&G Milkyway: Harmodon Park & Sycamore Avenue locations
- Cherry Creek Grill
- Overtime Sports Grill
West
- B&G Milkyway on 41st Street
- The Lie’brary
- The Sandbar & Grill
- Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill
- Thirsty Duck
Downtown
- Blarney Stone Pub
- Bread & Circus
- Carpenter Bar
- Chef Lance’s
- Crawford’s
- CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
- Falls Landing Restaurant
- Fernson Downtown
- The Hello Hi
- Highball
- ICON Events + DaDa Gastropub
- Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Cafe
- Lucky’s
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Mama’s Ladas
- M.B. Haskett
- Minervas
- Monk’s Ale House
- Ode to Food and Drinks
- Parker’s Bistro
- Papa Woody’s
- PAve
- R Wine Bar & Kitchen
- Tommy Jack’s Pub
- Wileys
Do you have a favorite outdoor dining spot in Sioux Falls that you don’t see on this list? Email jjackson@keloland.com to have it added.