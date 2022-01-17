Where to buy at-home COVID-19 tests in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of the afternoon of Monday, January 17, there are a number of pharmacies in Sioux Falls where you can buy COVID-19 at-home test kits.

Supply of kits may vary and the list below reflects only availability at the time this story was published. This is not a guarantee of test kit availability.

Lewis Drug: Limit – 8 kits per customer (single test kits)

KELOLAND News spoke on the phone with Lewis Drug VP of Merchandise, Bob Meyer, who said that the company had received a shipment earlier in the day and was in the process of distributing them to stores in the city.

According to Meyer, all Sioux Falls Lewis locations (with the exception of the Phillips Ave. store) as well as the store in Brandon would be receiving test kits by this evening, and by Tuesday, all Sioux Falls locations should be fully stocked.

Lewis locations in Sioux Falls are:

136 S Phillips Ave

1301 E 10th St Suite 100

2700 W 12th St

2901 S Minnesota Ave

4409 E 26th St

5500 W 41st St

6109 S Louise Ave

2525 S Ellis Rd

Hy-Vee: Limit – 4 kits per customer

3020 E 10th St.

The Hy-Vee at E 10th St. received a shipment of tests today, and the store currently has over 1,000 tests according to an employee.

1601 S Sycamore Ave.

A south Sycamore store employee also said that the store was in-stock, possessing around 1,000 tests.

1231 E 57th St.

The 57th St. Hy-Vee currently has around 700 tests according to an employee.

It is unknown to KELOLAND News whether the Louise Avenue Hy-Vee, located at 4101 S Louise Ave, has tests. Neither the 1900 S Marion Road nor 3000 S Minnesota Ave. locations have tests in-stock as of Monday.

Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies are not included on this list due to issues getting information from the stores. This does not necessarily mean that these locations do not have tests.