Where the candidates stand: Native American issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As a two-day forum is being held in Sioux City this week focused on Native American issues for the 2020 Presidential Election, KELOLAND News reached out to every campaign (both Democrat and Republican) to see their plans for Native Americans.

From issues related to tribal/government relations to passing Savanna’s Act, several candidates returned specific policy proposals to KELOLAND.

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar proposes work on addiction, mental health and suicide prevention programs.

Marianne Williamson has proposed returning “dominant control” of the Black Hills to the Sioux Nation. She is also proposing revoking the Medals of Honor given to soldiers at Wounded Knee.

Kamala Harris wants to fund tribal colleges to create hubs of STEMP education and research. Harris will be one of the speakers on Tuesday.

Native Americans makeup 9 percent of the population in South Dakota (the largest minority in the state) and is home to 11 reservations.

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign didn’t respond to KELOLAND News’ request for answers. However, the Democratic presidential candidate made headlines in Sioux City on Monday after apologizing for her words. She also outlined her policies.

Warren’s theme was: “we need to change the rules and make it happen.”

