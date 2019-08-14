Where each dollar goes at Children’s Miracle Network

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every dollar donated during the KELOLAND Children’s Miracle Network special stays local for patients at the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

So, what happens to each dollar you spend? We broke it down:

The biggest amount goes to charitable care. This allows supports for the families of patients in the hospital. Last year, CMN at Sanford gave $1.13 million in charitable care.

The next highest amount is 34 cents to equipment. One of these pieces is a giraffe bed. They cost around $40,000 and the hospital has to begin cycling some of these out due to age.

14 cents goes to patient services. Often this is in the form of child life specialists who help make the miracle children enjoy their stay at the hospital.

One cent goes to education and another to research.