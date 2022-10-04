SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s more than a billion dollars of construction happening in Sioux Falls but where in all that money does affordable or workforce housing fit in?
It doesn’t so far.
“I just looked at the projects and we’re adding over 3,000 (housing) units,” said Jill Madsen, the president of the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association (SDHA). “From what I see I don’t see low income or workforce. I don’t see any tax credit housing and that has been workforce housing.”
The SDMHA uses an income and rental guideline of a person needing an income that is three times their monthly rent, Madsen said.
Madsen used a $15.50 per hour wage which totals a yearly income of about $32,000 to illustrate the rent. That is about $2,700 a month. “If you divided that by three we (SDMHA) say you’d need to rent of $800 to $900 a month for an apartment. That’s a lot of income,” Madsen said.
Madsen said that some households will have two incomes to pay that rent.