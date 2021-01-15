Where do Sioux Falls metro COVID-19 numbers fit in the state data?

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Metropolitan Area (SFMA) makes up about 30% of South Dakota’s estimated 2019 population of 884,659.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic since March, the metro area has accounted for about 30% of the coronavirus numbers such as active cases or total cases. But the percentages have ranged for those categories and others. Numbers for the state are from the South Dakota Department of Health, which posts update daily. Numbers for the SFMA are from the city of Sioux Falls’ COVID-19 dashboard update.

As of Jan. 15, the SFMA had 33,478 confirmed cases. The state had 104,937. The Sioux Falls metro area accounts for 42% of all COVID-19 cases in the state.

But earlier in the pandemic, the SFMA accounted for a greater share of the total COVID-19 cases. On July 1, the SFMA had 3,974 confirmed cases and the state had 6,826. So, SFMA accounted for 58% of all cases in the state.

This was after an outbreak was traced to the Smithfield packing plant in Sioux Falls in April.

On July 31, the state had 8,763 total cases with 130 deaths and 31 people hospitalized.

The SFMA had 65 deaths and 4,692 cases. That accounted for 54% of all cases and about 50% of all deaths. Twenty-one people were in the hospital for 68% of all of those hospitalized in the state.

How does the SFMA fit in when the state reached milestones in COVID-19 pandemic?

Total cases passed 10,000 on Aug. 14. (10,024). Cases were at 5,248 in SFMA for 52% of all cases.

The total case numbers on Aug. 14 was the beginning of more than a 90,000 increase in total cases in South Dakota. The SFMA had about a 28,200 increase from Aug. 14 to Jan. 15.

The state tested about 34,700 in August, 41,700 in September and 65,700 in October. But testing numbers were higher in early November than in early January.

Related Content New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Sioux Falls slowly trending down

Almost four times more people were getting tested at the beginning of November compared to Jan. 5, a KELOLAND news story reported.

The state topped more than 100 people hospitalized in a day on Sept. 12 with 109. The SFMA had 46 hospitalized on that day.

But the SFMA had 109 by Oct. 4.

South Dakota doubled the daily hospitalized in fewer days.

By Sept. 30, there were 214 people in the hospital in South Dakota. The SFMA had 81 for 38% of all hospitalized.

The SFMA reached one high in hospitalized with 224 on Nov. 15. The state’s high was 607 on Nov. 10.

The numbers were just days before the city of Sioux Falls established a mask mandate.

On Nov. 19, the day before the mask mandate went into effect in Sioux Falls, the SFMA had 348 new COVID-19 cases, 5,667 active cases, 22,788 confirmed cases, 192 deaths and 209 people in the hospital.

The SFMA reached a peak in new cases with 691 on Nov. 27. The state had 2,138 new cases. The SFMA had 32% of all new cases that day.

The SFMA daily hospitalized dropped to 168 on Dec. 9 and continued to decrease through Jan. 15 with 78 people hospitalized.

South Dakota had 247 people hospitalized as of Jan. 15 and 4,732 active cases.

The SFMA had 127 new cases on Jan. 15 and 1,404 active cases.

South Dakota has tested 389,500 people as of Jan. 15, according to the state website. There have been 122,193 people tested in the SFMA. The SFMA tests are about 31.3% of all people tested.

DOH officials said the goal is to conduct about 44,000 tests per month. Based on the 2019 estimated population of 884,659, the state would need to do 44,200 tests each month to equal 5% of the population. State officials said the 44,000 goal was not intended to test 44,000 individuals each month but to conduct 44,000 tests, which could mean individuals may have been tested more than once each month.

The state has conducted 826,852 total tests as of Jan. 15. At 389,500 persons, the state has tested about 44% of the total population.