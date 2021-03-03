Where can you watch the Summit League basketball championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While basketball fans won’t be gathering at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for this year’s Summit League Tournament, that hasn’t stopped other area businesses from hosting watch parties for the annual event.

KELOLAND News will have coverage throughout the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball championships on the Summit League webpage with stories, live blogs, livestreams of post-game news conferences and daily highlights from the action on Heritage Court.

For those looking for a Summit League Tournament experience, here’s what some businesses have planned. Send any Summit League watch party details to ushare@keloland.com.

SDSU, USD not hosting any in-person gatherings

Both South Dakota universities — South Dakota State and South Dakota — are not planning on sponsoring any in-person events associated with the basketball tournament.

For SDSU, neither the alumni association or athletics department are hosting any events. The Jackrabbits are also playing a home football game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Hillary Sosinski, Coordinator for Events and Communications for University of South Dakota Foundation, said the university is not looking to stop alumni from gathering together to cheer on the Coyotes, but it also can’t assist in promoting any events. USD will host a “Virtual Coyote Hospitality Room” to share updates as well as a few contests and promotions.

Great Shots hosting 75 people for Summit League watch party

You can hit some golf balls while watching some basketball at Great Shots’ Summit League watch party. Great Shots is hosting the watch party for all four days during the tournament in event rooms on the ground level.

For $20 on Saturday, you get access to “a viewing room complete with five 84″ TV’s, a private bar, unlimited keg beer. For $25 Sunday, Monday and Tuesday you can also get complimentary golf included. You can reserve a ticket for the watch party online at the Great Shots website.

“You can watch the games in a fun, entertaining setting,” Jonathan Buckley, director of operations at Great Shots said.

As of Tuesday night, Buckley said tickets for Saturday and Sunday were nearly sold out and added the event was halfway sold out for Monday and Tuesday. Buckley noted the event rooms can hold 150 people, but only 75 will be allowed in.

“Social distancing comes into play,” he said, adding people will be able to spread out.

Sanford Barn hosting watch party

Another Summit League watch party option is being hosted by the Sanford Barn. The Sanford Barn is located in northern Sioux Falls, near the Sanford Corporate offices.

The Sanford Barn will have 12 big tables with eight chairs each to allow for social distancing. There’ll be six large screens for viewing, including a 180” projector screen.

JJ’s Wine and Spirits will offer a cash bar and there’s allowed food from approved vendors.

To reserve a table for the entire tournament, it costs $250. For just Saturday or Sunday, it’ll cost $100 and $75 for Monday and Tuesday. To sign up or for questions, contact Julie at 605-312-6467 or email her at Julie.coleman@sanfordhealth.org.