SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Not including retirements, the Sioux Falls School District reported there were 139 resignations during the last part of the 2021-2022 school year or after the school year ended.

In an 11-page Fall 2022 staffing update report by the SFSD’s human resources department, the 139 teachers leaving is up from 87 resignations for the 2020-21 school year.

Fifty-five (40%) of teachers leaving cited “moving” as the reason they were leaving, while 25 (18%) said they left to teach in a nearby South Dakota school district and another 25 (18%) left to stay home with children or family. You can view a full breakdown in the graph below and compare with data from 2020-21.

Nineteen teachers responded they were leaving the profession which was up five from 14 for the 2020-21 school year. Seven said health-related reasons, while three said graduate school and leaving to teach out of state.

“The District is experiencing a slight uptick in teacher turnover,” the report states. “Employment trends in nearly every industry are seeing an increase in workforce resignations.”

Ahead of this school year, the SFSD has hired 220 new teachers and 19 were former SFSD teachers who have returned to the district. Last week, SFSD HR Director Becky Dorman told KELOLAND News there were 14 teacher positions open and the district will be looking at hiring 250 substitute teachers.

The number of teacher applications increased for the 2022-23 school year with 848 applications, compared to 671 applicants in 2021-22. The SFSD also tracked how many contract rejections it receives, noting the best applicants have many choices.

For the 2022-23 school year, there were 34 contract rejections and an acceptance rate of 85%. In 2021-22, there were 39 contract rejections and an acceptance rate of 82%.

In August 2021, school board member Cynthia Mickelson thanked the human resources department for following up on teachers who didn’t fill out an anonymous survey. Mickelson said it was important for the school board to understand to look at areas to address to retain employees.

“If we can retain and keep the people in house that are well-trained it makes it much easier for us to go forward,” Mickelson said about last year’s resignation numbers.