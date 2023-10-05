GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) – Now that it’s getting colder and officially fall, the leaves are starting to turn all throughout KELOLAND.
The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks tracks the progress of the leaves through a fall foliage tracker. According to the tracker, ash trees are starting to take on red and yellow hues, but the peak season for the east side of the state is October 7-14.
Below are the state parks and recreation areas in their peak or near peak for color change and places that are seeing partial and minimal change.
Peak
- Spearfish Canyon
- Lake Cochrane
- Pelican Lake
- Sandy Shore
- Pickerel Lake
- Richmond Lake
- Llewellyn Johns Recreation Area
- Shadehill Recreation Area
Near Peak
- Palisades State Park
- Good Earth State Park
- Platte Creek
- Snake Creek
- Buryanek Recreation Area
- West Bend Recreation Area
- Farm Island
- LaFramboise Island Nature Area
- Oahe Downstream
- Cow Creek
- Okobojo Point
- Bear Butte
Partial Change
- Sica Hollow
- Roy Lake
- Fort Sisseton
- Hartford Beach
- Big Stone Island
- Lake Poinsett
- Oakwood Lakes
- Lake Thompson
- Lake Herman
- Walker’s Point
- Lake Vermillion
- Lake Alvin
- Newton Hills
- Union Grove
- Adams Nature Area
- Chief White Crane
- Lewis and Clark
- Springfield
- Burke Lake
- West Whitlock
- Revheim Bay
- Indian Creek
- West Pollock
- Little Moreau
- Spring Creek
- Rocky Point
- Custer
Minimal Change
- Big Sioux Recreation Area
- Swan Creek
- Lake Louise
- Sheps Canyon
- Angostura Reservoir
- Lake Louise
- North Wheeler
- Pease Creek
- North Point
- Randall Creek
- Beaver Creek