GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) – Now that it’s getting colder and officially fall, the leaves are starting to turn all throughout KELOLAND.

The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks tracks the progress of the leaves through a fall foliage tracker. According to the tracker, ash trees are starting to take on red and yellow hues, but the peak season for the east side of the state is October 7-14.

Below are the state parks and recreation areas in their peak or near peak for color change and places that are seeing partial and minimal change.

Peak

Spearfish Canyon

Lake Cochrane

Pelican Lake

Sandy Shore

Pickerel Lake

Richmond Lake

Llewellyn Johns Recreation Area

Shadehill Recreation Area

Near Peak

Palisades State Park

Good Earth State Park

Platte Creek

Snake Creek

Buryanek Recreation Area

West Bend Recreation Area

Farm Island

LaFramboise Island Nature Area

Oahe Downstream

Cow Creek

Okobojo Point

Bear Butte

The Palisades State Park is near its peak for fall color changes.

Partial Change

Sica Hollow

Roy Lake

Fort Sisseton

Hartford Beach

Big Stone Island

Lake Poinsett

Oakwood Lakes

Lake Thompson

Lake Herman

Walker’s Point

Lake Vermillion

Lake Alvin

Newton Hills

Union Grove

Adams Nature Area

Chief White Crane

Lewis and Clark

Springfield

Burke Lake

West Whitlock

Revheim Bay

Indian Creek

West Pollock

Little Moreau

Spring Creek

Rocky Point

Custer

The Big Sioux Rec Area has a few fall leaves popping up.

Minimal Change