SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two universities are the largest universities in the state and draw students from across South Dakota.

How many of them are the rosters of the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University football teams?

A review of the 2022 roster posted on the SDSU Jackrabbit football website page lists at least 28 athletes with a South Dakota address.

The USD roster website page lists at least 13 athletes with a South Dakota address.

Iowa is another popular state for players. At least 10 players from Iowa are on the Jackrabbit roster. Minnesota is another popular state and so is Nebraska.

At least 10 players from Minnesota are on the USD roster. Iowa and Nebraska are also popular with at least five from each state.

Some of the other states represented on the teams’ rosters include Illinois, Florida and Wisconsin.

Sioux Falls has four public high schools and several private high schools. Most of the South Dakota athletes at each school are from Sioux Falls.

The rosters include athletes from much smaller high schools than those in Sioux Falls.

For example, USD has players from Salem, Custer, Tyndall and other towns.

SDSU’s roster includes athletes from Irene, Highmore, Redfield and other towns.

Rosters for both teams list physical data as well as biographical information.

At least five SDSU players transferred from another college: Players came from Orange Coast, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, Valdosta State and Nebraska.

The USD roster lists at least one transfer. The player transferred from St. John’s College.

The rosters also list the majors for each player.

There are fewer juniors and seniors on the USD roster. The most popular major was kinesiology and sport management. Another popular major was general studies with three. Marketing and psychology were among the other majors listed.

A review of the majors for the junior and senior players at SDSU shows that exploratory studies and business economics are popular with five and six players majoring in each. But, there are at least 20 different majors listed including agriculture business and geography.