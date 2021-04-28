Where and when you can expect to run into road construction throughout the City of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– As the weather warms up and construction season comes upon us, Sioux Falls residents can expect to see more road work and closures coming soon.

Brad Ludens, Principal Engineer for the City of Sioux Falls, spoke with KELOLAND News about some of the projects the city is working on right now.

Including their bid opening tomorrow, the city will have opened 62 bids for construction so far this year, Ludens says. Typically, they bid out around 100 or so bids in a year.

“These includes not just the street projects we talked about today, but also includes projects for all city departments,” Ludens said.

These include park projects, projects at the landfill, fire stations, libraries, convention center, the Washington Pavilion and more, he says.

The city is seeing about the same number of projects this construction season as normal, but it will look a little different this year, Ludens says. They don’t have one huge flagship type project like they would in a typical construction season, rather the city is seeing more medium to large sized projects.

“It seems like we are spread out, have our traffic impact spread out across the city a little bit more than what I would say is normal,” Ludens said.

Ludens explained some of the projects that are to begin within the next couple weeks.

The city hopes to have almost every finished in early to mid-November, Ludens says, in order to get everything wrapped up before the snow begins.

Take construction into consideration when planning your route for commuting, Ludens says.

“Take a look at your daily route,” Ludens said. “If your daily route to work or school goes through one of these construction zones, like I said, consider leaving a few minutes early, look at if there is a different way that you can go to just avoid the project all together, those are always the two go-tos for us.”

Below are the projects the city has released information on:

Citywide Projects:

2021 Asphalt Overlay Program

Kiwanis Avenue Rehabilitation from West 12th Street to West 41st Street

Downtown/ Central:

Phillips Avenue, 14th Street to 18th Street

Completion date: September 15, 2021

Reconstructing Phillips Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street will be the goal of this project, due to the deteriorated condition of the underground utilities and street pavement.

Improvements include new water main, sanitary sewer, street light improvements, new accessible curb ramps, curb and gutter and asphalt surfacing.

Commuting information:

Phillips Avenue will be closed to commuter traffic between 14th Street and 18th Street during construction.

Vehicular traffic will be detoured to Minnesota Avenue via 14th Street and 18th Street and pedestrians will be detoured to 1st Avenue.

There will be limited vehicular access will be provided for residents living along the project.

17th Street from Minnesota Avenue to Summit Avenue

Completion date: August 16, 2021

Due to the deteriorated pavement conditions, this project will consist of the complete reconstruction of 17th Street from Minnesota Avenue to Summit Avenue.

This project will include replacement of the water main, upgrading of the sanitary sewer, concrete curb and gutter, asphalt pavement, accessible curb ramp improvements and seeding/restoration.

Commuting information:

17th Street from Minnesota Avenue to Summit Avenue will be closed to traffic for the duration of the project.

8th Street Bridge Rehabilitation and Greenway Improvements

Completion date: August 28, 2021

This project focuses on rehabilitation of the 8th Street Bridge, watermain replacement, alley and Greenway improvements, as well as sidewalk improvements, bridge lighting and construction of concrete street surfacing and concrete patching.

Commuting information:

Detour route will be Phillips Avenue, 6th Street and Weber Avenue or Main Avenue to 11th Street and Franklin Avenue.

2021 ADA Improvement

Completion date: October 29, 2021

The focus of this project is ADA Accessibility Improvements along Spring Avenue, 10th Street, 11th Street, 13th Street, the 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue intersection and the 18th Street and Grange Avenue intersection.

The work will include ADA accessible curb ramps, landings, fillet sections, pedestrian push button upgrades with corresponding traffic signal improvements, ADA accessible sidewalks with corresponding approach and driveway restorations, tree plantings and other miscellaneous street lighting repairs at 18th Street and Grange Avenue. This project will increase pedestrian accessibility at these locations.

Commuting information:

There will be intermittent sidewalk and lane closures in the work areas. Access will be maintained to businesses and residents at all times and pedestrian detour routes will be provided.

17th Street and Walts Avenue Improvements

Completion date: October 2021

The Walts Avenue project will include surface removal, installation of new watermain, sanitary sewer and street lights, as well as placement of new asphalt surfacing and accessible curb ramp improvements at the railroad crossing.

Commuting information:

Walts Avenue will be closed from 12th Street to 15th Street during construction. There will also be short closures on both 12 Street and 15th Street during utility work. 17th Street will be closed from Menlo Avenue to Walts Avenue.

15th Street Bicycle Boulevard

Completion date: November 1, 2021

Along 15th Street from Kiwanis Avenue to Grange Avenue, this project will consist of constructing bump-outs and chicanes to improve the bicycle route.

This project work will include curb and gutter, sidewalk and pavement markings, as well as include a pedestrian traffic signal on Kiwanis Avenue between 13th Street and 15th Street.

Commuting information:

15th Street between Lincoln Avenue and Elmwood Avenue will be closed during the construction of the bump-outs.

Between Hawthorne Avenue and Glendale Avenue, 15th Street will be closed during the construction of the chicanes.

Intermittent lane closures will take place on Kiwanis Avenue during the construction of the pedestrian signal.

33rd and Minnesota Intersection Reconstruction

Completion date: Fall 2021

This project will reconstruct the 33rd Street and Minnesota intersection because of the deteriorated condition of the underground utilities and street pavement.

Improvements will include a new watermain, sanitary sewer repairs, storm sewer, traffic signal replacement, new accessible curb ramps, curb and gutter and concrete pavement.

Commuter information:

The 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue intersection commuter traffic on Minnesota will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction. Right-turn only movements will be allowed on the opposite side of the intersection where construction is happening.

During phases one and two, 33rd Street will be closed to through traffic from Spring Avenue to Dakota Avenue. Commuter traffic for 33rd Street will be detoured to 26th Street via Phillips Avenue and Grange Avenue.

Along 26th Street between Spring Avenue and Dakota Avenue, during construction traffic will be shifted around to allow for the joint repair work. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times. Access to business driveways near the traffic control zones may be impacted during certain points in the construction, but the contractor will maintain access at all times and temporary access routes may be provided. They will also make an effort to work with property owners if temporary access is required due to an unforeseen event. Access for pedestrian traffic will also be maintained by the contractor.

Although construction phasing will be implemented to reduce impacts to traffic, capacity will be reduced along Minnesota Avenue and at the intersection of 33rd Street. Expect delays, especially during peak traffic hours.

When work is being performed, side streets will be closed to through traffic at the following intersections: 31st, 28th, 24th and 25th intersections (west side). There will be a single lane closure on Minnesota Avenue when there is work happening.

Pedestrian detours will be in place at the 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue intersection and the multiple side streets where ADA corner ramps are being reconstructed.

Minnesota Avenue/ Russell Street Intersection Rehabilitation

Completion date: October 15, 2021

This project consists of performing joint repairs, installing sidewalk, and upgrading the traffic signals.

Commuting information:

The east leg of the intersection is close from Minnesota Avenue to Main Avenue, while the other three legs of the intersection will have lane closures but will remain open with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic is detoured on Minnesota Avenue, Benson Road and 4th Avenue.

Truck traffic will be restricted from making turns at the intersection during construction and trucks needed to make turns will be detoured.

Holt Avenue, 28th Street to 33rd Street

Completion date: July 16, 2021

Replacing the water main along Holt Avenue due to its deteriorating condition is the focus of this project.

This project will also include sanitary sewer repairs, street light improvements, concrete repairs, new accessible curb ramps and an asphalt mill and overlay.

Commuting information:

Holt Avenue will be closed to traffic from 28th Street to Oak Street.

During Phase 1, 28th Street/ Bragstad Drive and Klondike Trail/ Oak Street will be closed.

Northwest

Marion Road from Madison Street to Maple Street Improvements

Completion date: June 26, 2021

This project focuses on the reconstruction of rural asphalt pavement section to a four lane concrete pavement section with turning lanes. Utility work for this project includes traffic signals, street lights, storm sewer and sanitary sewer watermain.

Commuting information:

Marion Road between West Maple Street and West Madison Street remains opened to traffic, with a possible closure of the northbound outside driving lane.

Northeast

Lewis Avenue and Walnut Street Utility Improvements

Completion date: September 2021

The reconstruction of Lewis Avenue from Spruce Street to Russell Street and Walnut Street from Lewis Avenue to St. Paul Avenue is the focus of this project, due to the deteriorated condition of the underground utilities.

Improves include a new watermain, sanitary sewer and asphalt surfacing. There will also be a sanitary sewer replacement in St. Paul Avenue from Walnut Street to Mulberry Street.

Mill and overlay of the remaining streets in the neighborhood will also be performed.

Commuting information:

Lewis Avenue will be closed from Spruce Street to Russell Street during construction.

Walnut Street will be closed from Lewis Avenue to St. Paul Avenue during construction.

St. Paul Avenue will be closed from Walnut Street to Mulberry Street during construction, but work on that will be complete and the street will be opened by the end of May.

Veteran’s Parkway, 6th Street to Madison Street

Completion date: October 1, 2021

The next step in the construction of Veterans Parkway is the focus of this project. Work will include constructing the east half of Veterans Parkway from just south of Madison Street to just south of 6th Street to convert this segment to a four-lane roadway with a center median and 12′ wide shoulders. There will also be additional storm drainage piping, street lighting, curb and gutter and concrete pavement.

Commuting information:

There is minimal impacts to traffic expected, periodic minor delays could occur.

Communications Network Upgrade- 10th Street Fiber Optic Cable Improvements

Completion date: October 15, 2021

This project consists of installing fiberoptic cable, innerduct and side mounted cabinets along 10th Street and 8th Street, from Phillips Avenue to Sycamore Avenue.

Work includes minor concrete sidewalk removals, minor installation of concrete sidewalk and gravel base course, installation of a traffic surveillance camera, topsoil, seed, fertilizer and mulch.

Commuting information:

There will be intermittent lane closures in the project area but traffic will be maintained at all times.

Southeast

I-229 Exit 5, 26th Street, Southeastern Avenue Reconstruction

Completion date: July 2021

This project focuses on constructing new on and off ramps from 26th Street to I-229, realignment of Yeager Road and the construction of a new bridge over the Big Sioux River and the BNSF Railway.

There will be an installation of new watermain, sanitary and storm sewer, new street lights and traffic signals.

Commuting information:

All roadways are opened to traffic. Off-peak daytime lane closures may be utilized for various construction tasks.

69th Street and Sycamore Avenue Improvements

Completion date: October 22, 2021

Grading, utility and surfacing construction on 69th Street and on Sycamore Avenue are the focuses of this project to meet the traffic needs in the area.

Underground utility work will include sanitary sewer, watermain and storm sewer. Surfacing will include geofabric and aggregate base course, concrete curb and gutter, asphalt pavement, concrete sidewalk, pavement marking, lighting, traffic conduit and permanent signing.

Private utility companies are upgrading and relocating their facilities during this project.

Commuting information:

69th Street is closed from Bahnson Avenue through Sycamore Avenue, which is closed from Graystone Avenue through the intersection of 69th Street.

Minnesota Avenue, 57th Street to St. Andrews Drive

Completion date: October 22, 2021

This project will add a center turn lane on Minnesota Avenue and a traffic signal at Ralph Rogers Road.

Work includes the removal of existing street surfacing, grading for widening of the street section, replacement of existing watermain, reconstruction of storm drainage inlets, installation of new street lights and traffic signals, new concrete pavement, new asphalt pavement, sidewalk and side path.

Commuting information:

Phase 1A: Minnesota Avenue traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and Ralph Rogers Road traffic will be maintained on the existing westbound lanes from Sweetbriar Drive to Minnesota Avenue.

Phase 1B: Windrose Place will be closed to Minnesota Avenue. Minnesota Avenue traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and Ralph Rogers Road traffic will be maintained on the existing westbound lanes from Sweetbriar Drive to Minnesota Avenue.

Phase 2A: Minnesota Avenue traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and access to Sunnymede Circle will be reduced to one lane at times.

Phase 2B: Minnesota Avenue traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Phase 3: Minnesota Avenue traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and left turns across Minnesota Avenue will be restricted.

Southwest

Marion Road from 41st Street to Bakker Park Drive

Completion date: September 17, 2021

This project consists of milling the existing asphalt roadway surface and installing a new asphalt overlay surface from 41st Street to 53rd Street and from 57th Street south to the cul-de-sac. There will also be completion of mill and overlay work on 44th Street from 45th Street to Marion Road.

Over improvements include replacing sidewalk curb ramps at all intersections and curb and gutter repairs at various locations.

Commuting information:

Marion Road will be closed to through traffic from 53rd Street to 57th Street and motorists should utilize 49th Street, Solberg Avenue and 57th Street as an alternate route.

85th Street from Tallgrass Avenue to Hughes Avenue

Completion date: Summer 2021

Work will include installation of water, sanitary and storm sewer mains, concrete surfacing, sidewalk colored pavement, street and pedestrian lighting, as well as landscaping.

Commuting information:

85th Street is open to traffic.

Bluestem Street and 53rd Street and Marion Road.

Completion date: October 22, 2021

Street work for this project will consist of miscellaneous curb and gutter repairs, asphalt paving within the water main trench, asphalt patching at various curb and gutter repair areas, milling of the remainder of the street surfacing and overlaying the entire street segment with asphalt.

Accessible curb ramp improvements will also be completed at all intersections within the project limits.

Construction information:

Marion Road will be closed to through traffic from 53rd Street to 57th Street and motorists should utilize 49th Street, Solberg Avenue and 57th Street as an alternate route. Bluestem and 53rd streets will remain opened.

66th Street Water Main Improvements

Completion date: Fall 2021

The city is exploring either lining the existing watermain or replacing it in this project. The exact scope of work will vary depending on the method selected.

Commuting information:

Project area will be closed to thru traffic but kept open for local residents.

41st Street Water Transmission Line Rehabilitation

Completion date: Fall 2021

Access pits will be excavated periodically throughout the project limits. Work will include rehabilitation of these water transmission mains via trenchless construction methods and restoration of all surfacing at each location.

Commuting information:

The outside eastbound lane of 41st Street will be closed to traffic and eastbound traffic will utilize the center turn lane so that two lanes of traffic in each direction on 41st Street.

During phase two, Valley View Road and Holbrook Avenue will be detoured to Marion Road, Sertoma Avenue, 32nd Street and Essex Drive.

Southwest Sioux Falls Drainage Improvements- Phase One

Completion date: August 31, 2021

Work for this project will include grading of the channel from Galway Avenue to Anthony Avenue, and construction of a storm water detention pond between Anthony Avenue and Sundowner Avenue. There will also be a low flow storm drainage pipe constructed adjacent to the channel from Galway Avenue to Anthony Avenue and a sump pump collection system will be constructed along the north side of 61st Street.

Commuting information:

All streets will remain open to traffic, but there will be an increase in truck traffic along Sundowner Avenue and Galway Avenue as grading operations continues. The sidewalk along the west side of Anthony Avenue between 61st Street and 62nd Street is closed.

Central Sioux Falls Green Infrastructure Improvements

Completion date: TBD

This project’s improvements includes incorporation of storm water conveyance and retention facilities, infiltration basins and/or rain gardens. ADA accessibility areas along will education signage will be included.

Commuting information:

There are no closures anticipated at this time. Possible impacts to travel on Covell from 28th to 29th Street and at the intersection of 35th and Duluth.

Basin 104- 49th Street Arway Drive to Carnegie Circle

Completion date: August 15, 2021

This projects work will include replacement of watermain, upgrading of sanitary and storm sewer, 9′ PCC pavement, sidewalk, lighting, traffic cameras and pavement markings.

Commuting information:

Traffic is shifted north along 49th Street the entire length of the project and Racket Drive and Oxbow Avenue will be closed to traffic. Access for Sanford Family Medicine and Sanford Wellness will be from 51st Street and the intersection of 49th Street and Oxbow Avenue will be closed for 10 working days.

Basin 371 Drainage Improvements Project

Completion date: Street crossing will be completed by the fall of 2021 and drainageway work to be completed by early summer 2022.

Improvements in this project include reshaping of the drainage channel, installation of underdrain pipe in the drainage channel, culvert and utility work at multiple street crossings, curb and gutter and asphalt surfacing at the street crossings.

Commuting information:

Closures expected at Grinnell Avenue, Harvard Drive, Snapdragon Street, Eisenhower Avenue and Theodore Avenue and detours will be provided.