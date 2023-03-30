SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A mixed bag of weather, including thunderstorms and blizzards, is expected throughout the area in the next 48 hours.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada helped breakdown when and where different parts of the storm will hit. Starting on Thursday night, thunderstorms with the risk of heavy rain and hail will start. On Friday, snow and blizzard conditions are possible in many areas.

When and where will the thunderstorms hit?

Starting after 10 p.m. Thursday, storms can start to hit areas in southeast South Dakota.

“It looks like thunderstorms that could produce hail and damaging winds, mostly southeast like Yankton to Sioux Falls,” Chada said. “With the thunderstorms (Thursday night), we could see some good rainfall. So maybe localized flooding could be an issue. Gravel roads that are already soupy, they’re gonna get worse before they get better.”

Areas south of Brookings and east of Mitchell, from Yankton to Sioux Falls could expect to be impacted by Thursday’s thunderstorms and possible heavy rain.

When will it start snowing in Sioux Falls?

Once the thunderstorms pass through by early Friday morning, snow will be starting in western South Dakota. Most South Dakota counties are in a Winter Storm Watch for Friday and the snow is expected to be widespread with a smaller, heavier band of snowfall impacting some areas harder than others.

“It looks like it could get significant between Winner to Chamberlain and even up to Aberdeen. It’s gonna be the wet heavy snow, not the fluffy, cold weather snow,” Chada said. “Almost everybody is in a Winter Storm Watch because it’s strong winds with the snow.”

Chada said snow will start to hit Sioux Falls Friday evening and the snow will be done by early Saturday morning.

“Only a couple inches, but then again, strong winds out of the north will bring everybody else’s snow into the Sioux Falls area,” Chada said.

Heavy snow, freezing rain also possible in areas

With the winter weather storm on Friday, some areas could experience freezing rain and ice.

Chada said areas that can expect heavy snow include Winner, Chamberlain, Miller, Pierre, Huron, Watertown and Aberdeen.

“While we have blizzard-like snow Friday, eastern Iowa could be seeing tornadoes,” Chada said.

Stay with KELOLAND News for updates to changing weather conditions online and on-air.