SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Determining which streets get fixed in Sioux Falls isn’t as simple as just picking them.

The city uses a pavement survey in which streets are reviewed and rated on condition. That survey is completed every four years with the next one coming up in August.

The survey is used to give the city a pavement condition index (PCI) also referred to as an overall condition index (OCI) rating. This is the rating for the overall condition of streets in the city. The city’s OCI/PCI is 70. The city material refers to OCI and PCI and it’s combined in this story.

“It’s a national standard to rate streets and helps us prioritize projects,” said Wes Philips, a principal engineer for the city.

But who, or what, also has a role?

City street manager Dustin Hansen and his team communicate with Philips on the street conditions they see. Hansen’s department is the one that clears snow from the street as well as repairs cracks.

“Our team is seeing the streets every single day,” Hansen said.

Hansen added that they work closely with other members of the public works and engineering staff.

Philips said the overall public works department also communicates on possible street projects.

If a utility project, such as replacement of a water line, is being considered on a section of street, the city may also want to schedule a street project after that is completed, Philips said. The city doesn’t want to fix a street only to rip it up the next year for a utility project, he said.

Factors such as traffic volume on streets and proximity to schools can also influence project choices. But the pavement survey is the top guiding factor, Philips said.

The 2020 pavement survey report said, “Sioux Falls should adopt a policy statement to maintain PCI at or above a 70 while keeping backlog below 10%.”

According to the 2020 paving survey report the city’s backlog of streets was 4% in 2019. A backlog are streets that cannot be rehabilitated without partial or complete reconstruction. The survey project head for five years and said the backlog of street work would slightly increase to 6%. 6% is still considered low and manageable, according to the survey report.

Why can’t we just get new streets?

The city has about 900 miles of centerline streets. Of those, about 84% are paved with asphalt, 14% are paved with concrete and 2% are gravel streets. The city adds on average 10 to 15 miles of centerline streets each year.

In 2020, the city had 800 miles of paved centerline streets, according to the paving survey report in 2020.

“There’s a hierarchy of treatments,” Philips said of available street repairs.

The city can’t afford to make a new street to replace a damaged street, but it can do work that seems a lot like a new street.

The city spends millions on street projects each year.

“Some slurry seal (can extend a street’s life) by five years. An overlay can buy you up to 15 years,” Philips said.

A slurry seal provides a new wear surface over structurally sound asphalt, industry websites said. A slurry seal can reduce the need for costly repairs in the future.

ScienceDirect said a slurry seal is a “mixture of well-graded fine aggregates, latex-modified asphalt emulsion, water, and mineral fillers” applied to a street.

The slurry seal projects are placed out for bids to contractors.

Types of street projects include slurry seal and asphalt overlay. The option depends on the condition of the street.

A street that gets an asphalt overlay is typically one that needs improvement but is not bad enough for complete replacement.

A layer of asphalt is placed on the street to make it smoother.

But with slurry seal and asphalt overlay, the city is not just putting new material right on top of old material.

“Our team does the prep for the slurry seal,” Hansen said. A city crew will dig out bad asphalt before slurry seal is applied, he said.

City crews will also mill down the asphalt if needed, particularly for asphalt overlay projects.

Milling removes the top layer of asphalt to an even depth. It does not involve the subbase of the street. So, the new layer of asphalt can be applied to the even depth created by the milling.

“Internally, we can do (that work) cheaper than a contractor,” Hansen said. That’s not taking away from contractors but the city needs to be efficient, Hansen continued.

The city staff is not geared for large projects such as work on Veterans Parkway, Hansen said.

How does the public know how their street is rated?

The city has a link to the most recent asphalt survey on its website. Users can read the survey and ratings breakdown.

Descriptions of an OCI/PCI rating will vary slightly but generally, a PCI of 70 to 100 means overall streets are in good condition. An OCI/PCI between 40 and 69 means overall streets are in fair condition. An OCI/PCI rating between 0 and 39 means overall streets are in poor condition. According to the city of Sioux Falls, the national average OCI/PCI is between 60 to 65.

The city of Waseca, Minnesota, describes ratings as this: “PCI rating of 0-50 indicates that future reconstruction or reclamation will be necessary. A rating of 51-70 typically requires rehabilitation in the form of patching or a mill and overlay project. A PCI rating of 71-100 usually means that only pavement preservation treatments such as crack sealing or seal coating are needed.”

The 2020 paving report said 4% of the city’s streets were in poor or very poor condition. About 70% of the city’s streets were listed at least good condition with 19% of that being in excellent condition.

A detailed map highlights the OCI/PCI ratings for many streets in the city.

A portion of the OCI/PCI survey index rating map for some Sioux Falls Streets. In general, the darker the green, the better the OCI/PCI rating. The lighter the green, the lower the PCI rating. Yellow indicates a lower OCI/PCI rating.

For example, sections of Cliff Avenue between 11th Street and 30th Street had OCI/PCI ratings in the 50s and at 60. A section of Cliff Avenue from 11th Street to 26th Street is scheduled for an asphalt overlay this year.

Does the city have a goal to complete each year?

The city wants to maintain the 70 OCI/PCI rating or be as close to it as possible each year.

“We invest every year in slurry seals, overlays, crack sealing to maintain the conditions that we have,” Philips said.

There isn’t unlimited money for street work. The city must also fund parks and recreation and other departments, for example, Hansen said.

“That means we’re going to have some streets that are bad and some streets that surprise us over the winter,” Philips said. The freeze and thaw cycle can damage streets over the winter that may not have originally been included in the city’s plan for that year.

The 2020 survey report said the only area of concern for the city is the amount of streets that moved into the 40 to 60 PCI range. In the next five or more years, those streets will continue to deteriorate and contribute to the backlog of streets. The survey suggested the city increase funding for street work.

There is a goal to do 775 blocks each year but where and how that’s done will vary each year. Most of those would be in maintenance and rehabilitation.

The 2023 city budget includes about $16.7 million for maintenance and rehabilitation and $21.7 million for arterial street and intersection projects. It also includes $8 million for major street reconstruction.

“We look at what it costs to do the same number of blocks to successfully keep the 70 (rating), Philips said.

Philips said the number of blocks will vary each year based on the type of project.

“At this point, I would say an accurate projection is 750 blocks for 2023 but depends on how remaining bids come in and which remaining projects are funded,” Philips said.

The 2022 and 2021 budgets show how the number of blocks in street work can change, even if the budgets are similar.

The 2022 budget included about 703 blocks of street preservation, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The 2022 budget included $17.1 million for arterial street improvements, $13.6 million for maintenance and rehabilitation and $6.4 million for major street reconstruction.

The 2021 budget included $13 million for maintenance and rehabilitation and $13.4 million for arterial street/intersection projects. The 2021 budget had nearly $6 million more in major street reconstruction ($11.8 million) than in 2022 with $6.4 million.

The city did 938 blocks of street construction in 2021, Philips said.

The 703 blocks in 2022 was the fewest number of blocks in a decade, Philips said.

Between 2021 and 2022, there was a 25% increase in street construction costs in part because of increased material costs, Philips said.

The five-year average for break down of types of block work completed is: 30 blocks of concrete joint repair, 215 blocks of asphalt mill and overlay and 460 blocks of slurry seal.

“We also do neighborhood street reconstruction. That could be 10 to 50 blocks, it depends on that type of project and the year,” Philips said.

The five-year average for neighborhood blocks is 40, he said.

When the pavement survey is completed in August, the city will get another data supply it can use to help prioritize street projects.