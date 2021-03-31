When will South Dakota open to COVID-19 vaccines for all?

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health’s vaccination schedule has May 1 as vaccines opening to anyone 16 and older but there is a chance that vaccinations for that group could start sooner.

“The “May 1 timeline may be adjusted depending on federal allocation,” DOH communications director Daniel Bucheli said on March 29.

The DOH will have its regular coronavirus bi-weekly news update this morning.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said vaccinations for all would open next week but several media outlets have reported that some counties have already opened vaccinations to all over 16 this week.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz opened vaccinations to all 16 and older on March 30. Walz and other officials said the opening was a way to help control the transmission of the coronavirus. Walz said a March 26 news conference that a large number of vaccines were coming to the state.

All residents 16 and older were eligible for vaccinations in North Dakota on March 29.

The North Dakota Department of Health announced the change on March 19.

Nebraska’s timeline to vaccinate all 16 and older is May 1.