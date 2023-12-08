SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Well, it’s hard to say. “Forecast models are — what I like to say — predicting the future,” said KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada. “Predicting the future isn’t going to work to an exact science, but we do have a lot of that science and computers that are helping us get close to that.”

Right now, the idea of a blizzard — outside of a certain restaurant chain — seems pretty distant. After all, the weather of late feels more like October than early December.

“Yesterday (Dec. 7, 2023) we had about 15 or 16 different records broken,” said Chada. “60s, even a couple low 70s hit, but on that day last year, [we had] several inches of snow.”

Our current lack of snow could be a driving force behind a lack of blizzards in the near future, but while the word blizzard likely draws images of deep snow across the land, we may not actually need that much of it.

“In the definition of a blizzard, it’s three hours of sustained winds over 35 miles an hour and some snowfall on top of that to create the visibility issues,” Chada explained.

So while we may get cold weather and wind as the month progresses, snow will be required to really pull together a blizzard. The question is whether or not we’ll get that snow.

“Based off of some of the models, it’s going to be interesting,” said Chada, pulling up an image of projected precipitation totals. “This model here is through the night before Christmas Eve Day and this model is saying that Sioux Falls will still be under an inch total of snow.”

This was the case for much of KELOLAND in the model used by Chada, with only a few inches overall for the entire month across the majority of the state, though a few places were projected for around three inches total.

“If the winds line up it could be [a blizzard], but highly unlikely,” Chada explained.

This potentially pushes the first occurrence of a blizzard into the final days of 2023, and even possibly into January.

“But then our seasons are kind of shifting,” added Chada. “Winter comes later, but so does spring,” she said, indicating that while we may not have many blizzards to start the winter, we could see plenty as we work toward the tail end of the season.