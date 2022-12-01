SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season is upon us, which means there are a limited number of days remaining to get your gifts, cards and packages shipped before your December festivities.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has suggested shipping deadlines to help ensure packages arrive by Dec. 25, in time for the Christmas and Kwanzaa holidays. We have applied the date ranges to Hanukkah as well, which begins earlier in the month than Christmas and Kwanzaa.

Dates to know for Christmas/Kwanzaa (Dec. 25 & 26):

Dec. 17 – Send your cards and letters for the Christmas and Kwanzaa holidays.

Dec. 19 – Deadline for priority shipping on packages.

Dec. 23 – Final deadline for priority express shipping, ie. last chance for on-time delivery.

Dates to know for Hanukkah (Begins Dec. 18):

Dec. 10 – Send your cards and letters for the Hanukkah holiday.

Dec. 12 – Deadline for priority shipping on packages.

Dec. 16 – Final deadline for priority express shipping, ie. last chance for on-time delivery.

Mark Inglett, a communications specialist with the USPS advocates mailing things as soon as possible. “It’s a good feeling to get things like that off your plate, and then you can relax and focus on things in the holiday season,” he said.

Inglett says that the volume of mail handled by USPS continues to increase every year. To make the mailing process easier for yourself, he recommends embracing technology.

“Go to USPS.com and add that to your favorites,” said Inglett. “It gives you an opportunity to go to something called Click N Ship — you can print your postage online, you can order supplies — you can schedule a carrier to come pick up your package from your home.”

The USPS website also allows you to track your package and sign up for email/text updates on the shipping.

For those expecting packages, there are things you can do to help out your local mail carrier.

“Make sure your sidewalks are clear to the house and to the porch,” Inglett said. If you’re at home, he also asks that you keep pets in another room when answering the door to accept a package.

Inglett also wanted to highlight a special project of the USPS; Operation Santa.

“That gives kids an opportunity to write some cards and letters — you’re gonna mail it to Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888,” said Inglett.

When the USPS gets these letters, they will scan the letters and put them up on the Operation Santa website, where those wishing to can adopt a letter. You’ll be able to go out and buy the gift(s), then take them to a post office and mail them with a QR code. The post office will then make sure the package gets to the family or child who submitted the letter.

