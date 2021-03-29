When the wildland starts on fire, those who fight it must protect themselves and people first, state firefighter says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When fire danger is posted in the Black Hills area, it means conditions are ripe for a fire but it also means those who are trained to protect people and property in the region are ready to respond.

With that risk of fire comes danger.

“Firefighting is a dangerous job,” said Jay Wickham of the South Dakota Wildland Fire department. It is part of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.

It’s not just trained responders from South Dakota Wildland Fire who are willing to respond to a fire; it’s trained federal responders as well as trained firefighters from local fire departments.

While the partners are from various agencies, they all have a common priority.

“We put safety first; that’s our No. 1 priority,” Wickham said.

It can be difficult to have trees burn and see the resulting scars or to have a home or another structure get destroyed in a fire, but Wickham said saving trees or a structure is secondary to making sure that firefighters and people are safe.

Wildland fires in a forest are hot.

An average surface fire on the forest floor might have flames reaching three feet in height and can reach temperatures of 1,472° or more. Under extreme conditions, a fire can have mean flame heights of 164 feet or more and flame temperatures exceeding 12,192°F, according to Wildfire Today and Natural Resources Canada.

Firefighters were dealing with two reported fires in the Rapid City area on Monday, March 29. A portion of Rapid City was evacuated, authorities said.

Firefighters from multiple counties stopped a fire east of the Black Hills in South Dakota Saturday, March 7, after it had burned 2,000 to 3,000 acres during Red Flag Warning conditions.

The state had 346 wildfires in 2019 but had more in years prior, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Wildfires would include those in the Black Hills area and in other parts of the state.

What happens when a fire is reported?

Most of the fires reported in the Black Hills area are reported through 911 calls because the area is heavily populated, Wickham said.

The 911 call means a local volunteer fire department will be dispatched to the fire. The 911 dispatch contacts the Great Plains Interagency Dispatch Center, which will dispatch state and federal agencies to the fire, Wickham said.

“We usually arrive on the scene at the same time as (volunteer departments),” Wickham said.

“It’s a combination of federal agencies, which would be U.S. Forest Service, the Park Service in the Black Hills and South Dakota wildland fire and local volunteer fire departments,” Wickham said.

Those who arrive first establish command. Responders need to know who to contact and who is in charge, Wickham said.

The next steps include sizing up the fire, weather conditions and other factors.

Fighting the fire

Decisions that are made while fighting a fire are often made quickly and intuitively, Wickham said.

“It’s an experienced-based job. It’s fast-paced,” Wickham said.

Wildland firefighters rely on using their classroom training as well as on the on-the-job training, he said.

Instructors describe the knowledge gained by firefighters as “slides.” The slides are reviewed and applied during fires as part of an intuitive response to fires, Wickham said.

Training tactics learned in the classroom are applied during a fire. As training and firefighting increase, the firefighter has more “slides” on which to rely, Wickham said.

Firefighters will have different roles in fighting the fire.

For example, the South Dakota Wildfire Unit has full-time staff as well as 65 trained seasonal firefighters.

Forty of those 65 seasonal firefighters are part of two 20-member hand crews, Wickham said.

The hand crews carry tools such as shovels and axes to fight fires. They may dig defense lines to stop a fire from spreading.

They carry backpacks that can weigh 35 to 40 pounds. They contain tools the firefighter will use as well as water and food.

The backpacks will also carry the fire safety shelter

“It’s a last resort piece of safety equipment,” Wickham said.

The shelter is like a tent that is used to cover a firefighter and protect the individual from smoke and flames.

If a firefighter is trapped by a fire, the most important thing is to protect airways from smoke because smoke inhalation is the main cause of death in a fire, Wickham said.

Some of the firefighters who are not on a hand crew will operate the fire engines.

Although the wildland unit uses fire trucks, they aren’t as big as what the public sees responding to more common fires.

“We drive on roads where access is difficult,” Wickham said.

Trucks are typically 1 1/2 ton dual trucks with four-wheel drive and a flat bed. They don’t carry as much water as a common fire truck and they don’t pump as much water as a common pumper truck.

Attack safely

Wickham said while firefighters can be close to a fire, the plan is always to determine “how to safely attack a fire so people are protected first and property second.”

The danger to people and property is evaluated during the fire, Wickham said.

Wickham said the terrain and conditions are evaluated to make sure firefighters can fight the fire from a safe vantage point.

Informing the public about fire danger happens before a fire starts, but communication with the public happens during the fire.

Public notice

Jenni Lawver, a public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service, said, “I can’t stress enough how important it is that we all have interagency cooperation and that we all work closely together.”

Partners include state and federal agencies as well as local agencies and volunteers, Lawver said.

There is a PIO group that supports dispatch center. “We all work together to push out fire prevention message and fire information,” Lawver said.

For example, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Monday issued a news release on evacuations in the Westberry Trails for the fire near Nemo.

“We have a lot of tools in our toolbox,” Lawver said. Those include social media, U.S. Forest Service blog and signs posted with the DOT.

PIOs develop plans used for communication before and during fires, Lawver said.

If a fire is ignited, for example, in the Black Elks wilderness, “We have a written plan in place should that be ignited,” Lawver said.