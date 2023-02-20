SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After weeks of warming temperatures and very little snow across KELOLAND, the winter weather will return in full force this week.

KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said that people can expect the snow to start out west beginning on Tuesday.

“This first round isn’t quite for everybody. It’s mainly for western portions of the area and then northern and northeastern South Dakota,” Rutt said Monday.

The snow is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon for those areas with eastern South Dakota not getting in on the action until overnight on Tuesday with upwards of an inch.

The main event begins Wednesday for the eastern portion of the state.

“It starts off a little bit slower Wednesday morning. bulk of the moisture comes around Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night and then into Thursday morning,” Rutt said.

Unlike past winter storms this year, this week’s event will be pure snow, Rutt explained.

“It’s looking like we’re gonna have rounds of moderate to heavy snowfall in Sioux Falls,” Rutt said. “There’s going to be a lot of moisture to work with. It’s going to be a pretty wound-up system that’s going to be moving through.”

How much snow to expect

Right now, KELOLAND meteorologists winter storm snow forecast is between four and 14 inches across the entire state.

Northwestern South Dakota will see the least amount of snow with between four and eight inches forecasted for Buffalo, Faith and Mobridge. In the western part of the state, eight to 12 inches is expected from the Wyoming border east to Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls and Brookings are expected to see a slightly higher amount of snow with between eight and 14 inches of snow in the forecast.

And there won’t just be snow during this storm: it’s going to be windy as well.

“We also are going to have a lot of wind to deal with so a lot of blowing snow, which is going to really, you know, hit visibility hard, drifting snow on the roads as well,” Rutt said.

If you have errands to run or things to do this week, Rutt recommends trying to get those done on Monday, or early on Tuesday, to avoid being out on the roads this week.

“It’s not a matter of if the interstates close, but when,” Rutt said.

Temperatures to drop below zero

In addition to the snow, sub-zero temperatures will be returning to KELOLAND this week.

For Aberdeen and Pierre, Rutt said temperatures could drop as low as 20 below zero before wind chill is factored in.

If you have to travel during the storm, having a winter emergency kit would be good practice.

