Whealy’s tenure includes zoo improvements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before Elizabeth Whealy started as the president and chief executive officer of the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum in late 2005, the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls was ready to give the zoo, including the animals, to the city of Sioux Falls.

The city of Sioux Falls didn’t end up owning the animals but it did reach an agreement with the zoological society. The city owns the buildings and the land while the zoological society operates the zoo and museum. The zoological society also maintains the exhibits and cares for the animals.

The zoo and museum were in a tough time in 2004 and 2005, according to a May 16, 2005, story by KELOLAND News. Even an estimated $25,000 sewer line problem was causing headaches for the zoo and the city, an Aug. 17, 2004, KELOLAND News story said.

Whealy, who said in a Dec. 26, 2005, KELOLAND News story that she had identified several issues that needed attention at the zoo including deferred maintenance and understaffing, has resigned.

A Wednesday news release from the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls said Whealy resigned effective Feb. 13.

KELOLAND News reported Tuesday on Whealy’s resignation, which was confirmed by zoological board chairman Jeff Hugunin.

KELOLAND Investigates has learned that issues at the zoo, especially turnover, were pointed out to the zoo’s board as far back as 2015. A recent letter that appeared to be from employees at the zoo said Whealy had a “bullying management style.” The letter asked for a new leader at the zoo.

The news release said the zoological society’s board of directors has retained Zoo Advisors, a full-service planning and consulting firm to conduct a national search to replace Whealy. The firm will also help with the transition to a new CEO.

Hugunin declined to comment for this story. In a comment included on the news release, Hugunin said the zoo grew significantly during the past 15 years to become one of the preeminent attractions in the city and state.

One sign of a turnaround is attendance and membership. In 2006, attendance was below 150,000 annual visitors. In 2007, attendance grew to more than 150,000, according to an a 2018 internal audit by the city of Sioux Falls presented in April 2019. In 2008, attendance was more than 200,000.

This is a graph of sold memberships for the zoo and museum. The graph is from the 2018 internal audit of the zoo from the city of Sioux Falls.



Propublica has gathered the tax returns for the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls since 2001. Those tax returns show some highs and lows for the zoo and museum.

When Whealy started in 2005, the zoo had a net loss in income of $327,500 from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. From Oct. 1, 2004, to Sept. 20, 2005, the zoo had a net gain of $8,778. In 2018, the last year 990 tax returns, the zoo had a net gain in income of $3, 225,195. But the zoo had a net loss of $1,438,584 in 2017.

Sioux Falls Director of Parks and Recreation Don Kearney said the loss and net gains must be considered in the context of weather and new exhibits.

Just like weather impacts attendance at a pool, it can impact attendance at a zoo.

Rainy or very hot weather can lower attendance just as sunny and mild temperatures can increase attendance at a zoo, he said.

The zoo is a line item in the parks and recreation portion of the annual city budget.

The parks and recreation department earmarks about $1.4 million to $1.5 million each year, according to the past several years of city budgets.

Kearney confirmed the annual operating support was about $1.4 million to $1.5 million.

It also provides about $365,000 a year in maintenance at the zoo and museum, Kearney said.

“We maintain the grass, the landscape, snow removal, the outside area the public uses,” Kearney said. The city wants the zoological society to focus on the care of the animals, he said.

The city has also contributed about $8.8 million for capital improvements at the zoo since 2005, Kearney said.

Back in 2005, “conditions were getting run down…,” Kearney said.

The city increased its investment but the zoological society also increased its investment, Kearney said. The zoological society has attracted donors and partners, he said.

The zoo received accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2006. The accreditation involves an evaluation of the zoo. According to the AZA website, only about 10% of the animal exhibits in the U.S. receive an AZA accreditation.

In 2009, the zoo formed a partnership with Sanford Health for ZooTV. Over five years, Sanford Health would contribute $571,000 to the zoo, according to the Great Plains Zoo website.

Hy Vee donated $250,000 to improve the children’s museum at the zoo, according to the zoo’s website.

Whealy’s tenure at the zoo included several successful visiting exhibits as well as capital improvement projects to improve exhibit areas.

The zoo announced in 2018 it was pursuing an $8 million lion exhibit project that would feature 10 lions including cubs. In August of 2018, T. Denny Sanford announced a $1 million donation to the project.

From the 2018 tax return, it appears that Sanford wasn’t the only large donor to the zoo. The 990 tax form lists a donations total of $4,444,866 that are not generated from fundraisers, government contributions, memberships and the like.

The zoo opened its new Fortress of Bears exhibit in 2018. In June 23, 2018, story on KELOLAND News, Whealy said the $2.7 million project had been an area of focus for several years.

The zoo had 271,280 visitors in 2018, according to the 2018 annual report for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

The zoo had 301,542 visitors in 2017, the same year it featured the Koala Wilds Exhibit.

The zoo had overall steady growth in attendance since 2006.

The zoo had 242,839 visitors in 2010, 248,495 in 2011 with growth in following years, according to internal audits conducted by the city of Sioux Falls.

This is a chart of zoo attendance included in the 2018 internal audit of the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum presented in April 2019.

A Sept. 25, 2012, KELOLAND News story outlined a planned multi-million dollar zoo entrance project and a snow monkey exhibit.

But improvements don’t always translate quickly into gains. From 2011 to 2018, the zoo had three years in the red.

The loss was $1,438,584 in 2017, according to the 990 tax return posted by ProPublica. The zoo had a loss of $812,471 in 2013, and a loss of $1,182,083 in 2012.