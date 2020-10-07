What’s this about antigen tests on state DOH report?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Antigen tests.

South Dakotans will be hearing those words more often in the coming days and weeks as more than 200,000 antigen tests for the coronavirus are expected to arrive in the state by the end of December, according to state Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

Antigen tests are COVID-19 tests but in general, they are cheaper and provide results quicker than the now more widely used molecular called PCR, viral RNA tests, nucleic acid tests. Several health experts and scientists have said antigen tests are similar to a home pregnancy test.

The DOH will report the results of antigen tests to its COVID-19 dashboard each day. The results are called probable COVID-19 cases.

“Probable is not exactly intuitive,” Malsam-Rysdon said. The DOH receives antigen results and treats them the same way it does PCR tests, she and DOH epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said. People who test positive with an antigen test need to isolate and follow other recommendations and contract tracing must be done, they said.

Clayton said antigen COVID-19 positive tests are listed as probable based on Centers for Disease Control guidelines. If a person who has tested COVID-19 positive with an antigen test tests positive through a RT-PCR test, then that individual becomes a confirmed COVID-19 positive case.

The probable COVID-19 positive cases were added to the state’s website on Oct. 7. The website distinguishes between confirmed COVID-19 cases, which are PCR tests, and probable, which are the antigen tests.

The phrase probable could be deceiving because antigen tests do detect COVID-19 and rarely give a false positive result, according to an Aug. 10 blog post by Robert H. Shmerling, MD

senior faculty editor of Harvard Health Publishing.

Schmerling’s blog also said the reported rate of false negative results is as high as 50%, which is why antigen tests are not favored by the FDA as a single test for active infection.

At least several other states report COVID-19 probable positive cases as well as confirmed. For example, the Wyoming Department of Health reports confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on its website.

Clayton said historically, clinics have been using antigen testing but, “We are also seeing new reporting by long-term care (facilities).”

The Faulkton Area Medical Center is one facility using antigen testing. The facility posted in its Facebook page on Sept. 26 that increases in COVID-19 cases in Faulkton County haven’t been reflected on the DOH website because the DOH was not yet accepting antigen results. The medical center said 22% of 124 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.

DOH officials said they expect more antigen use in the future.

“We absolutely do expect see volume increase dramatically around antigen testing in the future,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Those are types of tests the federal government is providing long-term care facilities…”

Antigen testing is also the type of tests the state is using in K-12 schools, she said.

South Dakota expects to receive 260,000 antigen tests from the federal government by the end of December to use for testing in schools and other areas, Malsam-Rysdon said.

Clayton said it’s likely case definition of probable is under review based on how COVID-19 is emerging and it is very possible the definition could be revised to include antigen as confirmed cases.

So what does the addition of antigen testing cases mean for DOH data on the COVID-19 dashboard?

The test positivity rate was renamed to RT-PCR test positivity rate to reflect only those tests, DOH officials said. The positivity rate would not include antigen tests.

Active COVID-19 cases, recovered cases, ever hospitalized, total persons tested, total tests, deaths, and percentage progress information includes PCR and antigen test results, DOH officials said. There will be no breakdown between PCR and antigen tests in these categories.

KELOLAND News and other media have been reporting COVID-19 test results steadily since the pandemic started.

DOH said going forward, a new and total confirmed cases comparison would be consistent with data that has been reported since the pandemic started.