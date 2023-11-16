SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In recent years, restaurants and retailers across the country have shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with their families.

Here’s a list of the Sioux Falls businesses that will be closed for Thanksgiving, and a few restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving meals.

Grocery stores

Walmart

John Furner, Walmart and Sam Club’s CEO, announced on X that Walmart locations will be closed on Thanksgiving..

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee announced on November 13 that all 550 locations will close for Thanksgiving.

Aldi

All Aldi locations are closed for holidays including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Sunshine Foods

The Sunshine Foods on 2nd Street in Sioux Falls will be open from 6 a.m. to noon.

Sioux Falls Food Co-op

The Food Co-op will be closed on Thanksgiving and open until 8 p.m. the night before.

Fareway Grocery

Both locations (Hidden Place and Sycamore Avenue) will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Franklin Food Market

Franklin’s will be open from 8-2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Costco

The Sioux Falls Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Retail

The Empire Mall

KELOLAND News confirmed that all stores within The Empire Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open again at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Target

Target CEO Brian Cornell confirmed in a news release that all Target locations would be closed again on Thanksgiving this year.

At Home

KELOLAND News confirmed with an At Home employee that the store will be closing for Thanksgiving.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Barnes and Noble

All Barnes and Noble locations are closed for the holidays. The store will open an hour early at 8 a.m. for Black Friday.

Scheels

The Sioux Falls Scheels is closed for Thanksgiving. They have regular store hours on Wednesday and Friday.

Kohl’s

In a news release, Kohl’s announced that they would once again be closing stores on Thanksgiving.

Restaurants

Granite City

Granite City is open for Thanksgiving and will have a buffet featuring roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry chutney, mac and cheese, dinner rolls, sweet potatoes and desserts.

The Rush

The Rush will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal starting at noon on Thursday until supplies run out.

Cracker Barrel

The Sioux Falls Cracker Barrel is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They will be serving a special Thanksgiving meal that comes with turkey, cornbread, dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cranberries, a slice of pie and bread.

Carnaval Brazilian Grill

Carnaval is serving “Thanksgiving with a Brazilian twist” with their signature rodizio meat service. Their rodizio includes honey glazed ham and roasted turkey breast and their salad bar will have traditional Thanksgiving food like casserole, cranberry sauce and more. Carnaval will be open from 11-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations are required.

Holiday Inn Sioux Falls – City Centre

Holiday Inn’s annual Thanksgiving brunch is from 10-1:30 p.m. The menu features shrimp cocktails, sesame glazed boneless wings, pasta salad, pecan sweet potatoes, roasted turkey with sage dressing, rum raisin glazed ham and more. Adults cost $34.95, kids from 6-12 are $12.95 and kids under 5 eat for free.