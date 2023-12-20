SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With Christmas right around the corner, KELOLAND News has reached out to businesses in Sioux Falls to confirm their store hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Grocery Stores

Hyvee

All locations will be closed Christmas Day and closing at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Walmart

Walmart locations throughout the city will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

ALDI

Stores will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Costco

The Sioux Falls Costco will be closing early on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sunshine Foods

The Sunshine Foods on 2nd Street is closed for Christmas Day, but will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Gas Stations

Flying J Truck Stop

Open 24 hours both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Get and Go

All locations in town are open 24 hours both days.

Circle K

Circle K will be closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and opening back up at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Restaurants

The Rush

They will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Perkins

All three Perkins locations in Sioux Falls will be closing before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed for Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

HuHot

HuHot on Western Avenue closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed for Christmas Day.

McDonalds

All McDonald’s locations are closed on Christmas Day. The locations on 10th Street, 26th Street, 41st Street, Louise Avenue, Cliff Avenue and 7500 Minnesota Avenue close on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. The locations on 12th Street and 3200 Minnesota Avenue close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Retail

Empire Mall

The Empire Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will be closed on Christmas Day and opening an hour early for Boxing Day on Tuesday.

Target

Both Target locations will be closed for Christmas Day. Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Scheels

Scheels is closed on Christmas Day and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.