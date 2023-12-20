SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With Christmas right around the corner, KELOLAND News has reached out to businesses in Sioux Falls to confirm their store hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Grocery Stores
Hyvee
All locations will be closed Christmas Day and closing at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Walmart
Walmart locations throughout the city will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.
ALDI
Stores will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.
Costco
The Sioux Falls Costco will be closing early on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day.
Sunshine Foods
The Sunshine Foods on 2nd Street is closed for Christmas Day, but will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Gas Stations
Flying J Truck Stop
Open 24 hours both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.
Get and Go
All locations in town are open 24 hours both days.
Circle K
Circle K will be closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and opening back up at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Restaurants
The Rush
They will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Perkins
All three Perkins locations in Sioux Falls will be closing before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed for Christmas Day.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.
HuHot
HuHot on Western Avenue closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed for Christmas Day.
McDonalds
All McDonald’s locations are closed on Christmas Day. The locations on 10th Street, 26th Street, 41st Street, Louise Avenue, Cliff Avenue and 7500 Minnesota Avenue close on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. The locations on 12th Street and 3200 Minnesota Avenue close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Retail
Empire Mall
The Empire Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will be closed on Christmas Day and opening an hour early for Boxing Day on Tuesday.
Target
Both Target locations will be closed for Christmas Day. Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Scheels
Scheels is closed on Christmas Day and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.