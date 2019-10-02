What’s next for these South Dakota Supreme Court cases?

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – After three days of oral arguments, the October term of the South Dakota Supreme Court has ended.

From murder appeals to city incorporation challenges and fraud, the South Dakota Supreme Court heard several cases this week that could set new precedents.

So what’s next?

The court will discuss the case and one justice will be assigned to write the opinion.

Other justices may write a concurring or dissenting opinion to be released with the majority opinion.

“The ultimate goal of the South Dakota Supreme Court is to get a correct decision, not a quick one. Thus, there are no hard and fast rules on when an opinion has to be issued, although there are internal guidelines,” Chief Justice David Gilbertson told KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer.

Gilbertson also said it depends on the type of case.

“In a single issue case, with a very short trial record concurred in by all the justices, it will probably go out very quickly after conference. That could be as little as a month,” Gilbertson said. “However a case with numerous issues and a voluminous trial record or a split vote among the justices with separate writings will lengthen the process.”

