SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Plans for big changes at Falls Park will not go in front of the Sioux Falls City Council for another year.

In October 2021, the city announced Confluence of Sioux Falls won the Falls Park Design Competition with a detailed 70-page proposal that outscored four other design proposals from a committee of city staff, elected and appointed officials and community representatives.

Now, Confluence and the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department are preparing for a year of more planning and community engagement before finalizing the Falls Park Master Plan. A market analysis, stakeholder meetings and assessments are all planned for Summer 2022, while online engagement and three public workshops are scheduled through the first two months of 2023.

According to presentation documents, future operations of Falls Park may end up transitioning to a non-profit organization or private business, which could maximize revenue and visitors to the park while operating without taxpayer funds. Citing examples of Signature Parks in New York City, the aim for changes at Falls Park would be to create diverse sources of revenue (event fees, restaurant rentals, assessments, concessions, government support and sponsorship).



Confluence’s initial estimated construction costs for the Falls Park Master Plan was $23.1 million with $1.1 million in annual operating expenses.

Sioux Falls Park Development Specialist Mike Patten and Confluence’s Jon Jacobson will present an update on the project in a city council informational meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. KELOLAND News will also be speaking with Parks and Rec director Don Kearney about the future of the project.

The updates to the Falls Park Master Plan include incorporating the nearby Quarry Lake into Falls Park, while moving some Smithfield parking lots and designing a new East Bank entrance to Falls Park. Other ideas include zipline experiences at Quarry Lake, land bridge connections, creating a “great lawn” space, allowing for development on the park’s edge and connecting better to nearby neighborhoods.

You can view some current photos compared with renderings after the project in the photos below.

Current/after view of Falls Park overlook tower

Use the slider to see a view of Falls Park overlook tower currently and a rendering after the Falls Park Master Plan.

Current/after view of Falls Park Farmer’s Market

Use the slider to see a view of Falls Park Farmer’s Market currently and a rendering after the Falls Park Master Plan.

Current/after view of Falls Park Quarry Lake

Use the slider to see a view of Falls Park Quarry Lake currently and a rendering after the Falls Park Master Plan.

Other changes at Falls Park are already underway with the Jacobson Plaza Ice Ribbon in 2022, Phase 3 of the River Greenway, Steel District development and the Jacobson Plaza all-inclusive playground.