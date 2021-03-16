What’s new on the KELOLAND News App?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– KELOLAND News is excited to launch a newly redesigned app.

Here are some of the new features to enhance your news experience:

We think you’ll love the new look and user experience, as it allows for more content in the screen and easier navigation of stories.

The new app features and enhances, modern design that’s up to date and easy to use. Its new look allows allows viewers to get all the content they want, quicker than ever before. The app’s design will mirror our desktop website better, making it easier for users to navigate.

The new technology within the app will allow for viewers to access their stories easier and faster.

We are now able to highlight videos and serve video-on-demand and livestream for videos both within and outside of articles to provide you with the latest breaking news when you need it.

Receive notifications as soon as content is published to KELOLAND.com. Notifications will be delivered promptly to keep viewers up to date on the latest news.

Ready to experience this new, faster news experience? Just update your existing KELOLAND News app to get the lates version, or you can download the app in the Apple App Store or in Google Play.

Visit KELOLAND.com to learn more about our apps.