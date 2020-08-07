What’s happening at Sturgis during the rally?

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins on Friday with a lot of events taking place during the week.

We’ve collected a list of events attendees can catch.

Friday August 7, Sturgis kicks off a concert series with Molly Hatchet. On August 8, The Guess Who; Adelita’s Way; Brandon Jones; and Chance Williams preform. The rest of the artists are listed below:

Aug. 9 Aug. 10 Aug. 11 Aug. 12 Aug. 13 Aug. 14 Aug. 15 Trapt Night Ranger Buckcherry Drowning Pool 38 Special Blacklite District Reverend Horton Heat Smash Mouth Kenny Wayne

Shepherd Band Saliva Lit The

BlueFrog Band Quiet Riot Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Colt

Ford Fame On Fire Flaw Fire From

the Gods Jackyl Royal

Bliss Whitney Morgan Hairball Hairball Stitched Up Heart Fozzy Jesse James Dupree & Dixie Inc Saul

On August 9, Sturgis will be having a Medicine Wheel Ride. Click here to register online.

The 3rd Annual Mayor’s Charity Poker Tournament is a no limit Texas Hold ‘Em on August 9. It’s a $55 buy in with 5,000 chips. Plus an option $20 for 5,000 chips. The top 10 participants win cash and prizes, and a 50% payout is donated to the winners choice.

Another mayoral event is the 18th Annual Mayor’s Ride. According to Sturgis’ website, all the proceeds from the ride go to local emergency services. Sturgis Mayor Carstensen will lead the ride through the Black Hills. The morning ride begins going through Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial ending at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park. Afterwards, there will be lunch and a presentation by Mayor Carstensen. There are 150 spaces available and participants have to be 21 or older.

The other ride that’s available is ‘Ride With a Local.’ People who have lived in the Black Hills for years will show you the different sights and some of the best restaurants. The ride takes four to five hours with breaks and you will end in Sturgis with a catered lunch. There are two days to ride, and registration is $40.

A photographic war memorial called Remembering Our Fallen will be at the Harley Davidson Rally Point August 7 through August 15. Remembering Our Fallen honors people fallen in the military from 9/11/2001 to the present. It includes both military and personal photos.

Sturgis will also be having drag races during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the website:

Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Move In, Test and Tune 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., “Run What Ya Brung” Event at 6 p.m.

Monday, August 10, 2020 – AHDRA Nitro Drag Qualifying at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – AHDRA Nitro Drag Finals at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Held open for Rain Day / BAKER “All In To Go All Out”

For information on sponsors and lodging go to the website.