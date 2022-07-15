SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The monkeypox outbreak in the United States has reached South Dakota.

On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed the first case was a man in his 30s from eastern South Dakota. Minnesota has confirmed 10 cases, while Iowa and Nebraska each have confirmed two cases. Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have yet to confirm a case of monkeypox, according to the CDC.

Sanford Health infectious disease Dr. Jennifer Hsu spoke with KELOLAND News about what people in South Dakota should know about monkeypox.

What is monkeypox and how does it spread?

“Monkeypox is caused by a virus. It is generally spread through close contact, so skin-to-skin contact primarily,” said Hsu, adding when a person has an active rash, the virus can spread in other ways like respiratory secretions. “It requires really close and prolonged contact.”

Hsu said it takes about one or two weeks after exposure until someone develops symptoms.

“During the incubation period, people are asymptomatic and then when they do start developing symptoms, typically it’s flu-like symptoms to start,” Hsu said. “Fevers, chills, body aches, headaches, fatigue and then that’s typically followed by the rash that develops a day or two after the more systemic symptoms. The rash is typically described as firm or hard blisters.”

Symptoms last two to four weeks for most people, Hsu said. She said when a person has active skin lesions, he or she can still transmit the virus.

“We would counsel someone with active monkeypox infection to avoid close contact while they have the rash present,” Hsu said. “That’s the primary route of transmission, that skin-to-skin contact.”

Hsu pointed out bed sharing and household contacts is the most likely way to spread the virus.

How worried should I be?

Hsu said monkeypox is something people should keep in mind and if someone notices symptoms they should reach out to a health care provider.

“If you have fever, if you have an unexplained rash, those are just things to be attuned to,” Hsu said. “Stay away from other people to avoid that close contact.”

Hsu said if people are vigilant about their own health, it protects people around them.

“I wouldn’t say it’s anything to fear at this point,” Hsu said about monkeypox.

The mortality of monkeypox is in the low single digits of 1% to 2% of all cases, Hsu said. She said doctors worry more about people having severe illness if they’re immunocompromised or have other health conditions that impact their immune system.

“We worry about pregnant people. We worry about people who are at the extremes of age, so young children and older adults,” Hsu said. “Those are the people who are more at risk for death from monkeypox, but the mortality rate for monkeypox is quite low.”

How much do we know about monkeypox?

Monkeypox has been in the United States before this most recent outbreak.

In 2003, there were 47 cases of monkeypox reported in six states after having contact with pet prairie dogs. It was the first time human monkeypox was reported outside of Africa.

Hsu said this outbreak of monkeypox is still in the very early stages. There’s more than 1,100 cases in the United States and more than 11,600 cases in 65 different countries.

“I think we have a lot to learn about monkeypox,” Hsu said. “Most of what we know is related to the Central African and West African outbreaks. Their treatment is primarily supportive.”

Hsu said doctors don’t have a specific antiviral therapy to offer for a majority of patients with monkeypox.

“We would evaluate the need for that specific treatment just on a case-by-case basis, depending on someone’s specific other health issues,” Hsu said.

Hsu said there’s been a lot of reporting that monkeypox is centered around the population of men who have sex with men.

“It has nothing to do with sexual orientation. I want to be extra clear that we are not stigmatizing any one particular population who is at risk for this,” Hsu said. “It can affect anyone. It really is that very close household, skin-to-skin, intimate contact that transmits this.”