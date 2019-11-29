What you need to know before going to the Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions throughout KELOLAND may be causing no travel advised policies to go into affect, but some streets are still clear. Including the road for Downtown Sioux Falls’ Parade of Lights.

KELOLAND News will be livestreaming the event on our website. Watch the floats from 7:30 – 9 p.m. CST on Friday.

But if you prefer to see the floats in person, there are a few things you should be prepared for.

Being in South Dakota, winter has already started in November. Downtown Sioux Falls’ Sadie Swier says to remember to dress warm for the parade on Phillips Avenue. She also has a few other tips for people coming to the Parade of Lights

“We advise people to come early. This is not an event you can come 10, 15 minutes before. Please come early; be mindful about parking. Parking is free in all locations downtown, but you might have to do a little walking to get to Phillips Avenue, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Especially when the magical atmosphere of downtown is in the holiday spirit right now” Swier said.

“If you’re planning on sitting somewhere, chairs are totally welcome. You can come put your chair down, bring some blankets, get some hand-warmers and just be ready for a great parade. Another thing you might want to think about bringing is some cash because there’s going to be local nonprofits selling hot chocolate all along the streets on the parade route,” Swier said.

If you prefer to watch the Parade of Lights from home you can click here.