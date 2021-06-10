What you need to know about weather radios

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Overnight storms are common in KELOLAND.

Stay prepared for when severe weather escalates by using the KELOLAND Stormtracker App and a weather radio.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said you can follow live radar on the KELOLAND Stormtracker App. But for when you are sleeping, a weather radio helps you stay safe.

Karstens said weather radios with SAME alert technology are highly recommended. Tornado sirens are intended to only alert people outdoors, Karstens said, that’s why a weather radio can help alert you when you are inside or when you are sleeping.

To program a weather radio specific for your home location, you need the channel frequency of the nearest weather radio transmitter and the SAME code. You can find those codes for weather radios in the slideshow below.

NWR County Coverage Listing for South Dakota.

For Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming or any state, you can see the info online.