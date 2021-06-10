What you need to know about weather radios

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Overnight storms are common in KELOLAND.
Stay prepared for when severe weather escalates by using the KELOLAND Stormtracker App and a weather radio.
KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said you can follow live radar on the KELOLAND Stormtracker App. But for when you are sleeping, a weather radio helps you stay safe.
Karstens said weather radios with SAME alert technology are highly recommended. Tornado sirens are intended to only alert people outdoors, Karstens said, that’s why a weather radio can help alert you when you are inside or when you are sleeping.
Severe Weather Resources
Click below for our interactive radar.
Send photos to ushare@keloland.com
Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
To program a weather radio specific for your home location, you need the channel frequency of the nearest weather radio transmitter and the SAME code. You can find those codes for weather radios in the slideshow below.
For Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming or any state, you can see the info online.