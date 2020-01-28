What you need to know about the Iowa caucus and its changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 Iowa caucus is on February 3. A caucus allows people to gather at several different places and share their support for candidates for president publicly.

The video below explains how a caucus works.

There are several ways thresholds can be determined.

Some rules stay the same year to year. Anyone who is 18 by election day for the 2020 elections can participate in this year’s caucus. You must be a registered voter with the party you wish to attend. However, there are changes for the Iowa 2020 caucus according to thecaucuses.org.