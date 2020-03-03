What you need to know about Super Tuesday in Minnesota and across the country

A voter places his ballot in the ballot counter at the downtown library polling site in Minneapolis as part of Minnesota’s Super Tuesday presidential nomination primary March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

🔴 This story will be updating live throughout the night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota and 13 other states and two territories will hold primaries on Tuesday. There are 1,357 delegates up for grabs for the remaining Democratic candidates.

It will be a big test to the remaining four big Democratic contenders:

🗳 Minnesota

The State of Minnesota has 75 delegates up for grabs, which is the sixth biggest state of the night. For the first time in decades, the state will host a primary instead of a caucus.

If you’re a voter, here are a few things to know:

Most polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to find your polling place

Democrats will only be voting for presidential candidates, no Congressional/state seats

Democrats will have 16 choices, including uncommitted and 10 candidates who have dropped out

Republicans have one choice: Donald Trump

Minnesota law gives people the right to vote without losing pay, personal leave or vacation time

You can register to vote on Election Day, but you need proof of your current address

Taking photos is discouraged, but not against the law (except specifically of your marked ballot)

As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., you can vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

We expect the first results around 8:15 p.m. CST.

Why Minnesota matters? Early polling had the state locked for Minnesota’s own Sen. Amy Klobuchar, but she dropped out Monday and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. This means Minnesota is now a wildcard.

James Kelsey, 24, votes at a Lutheran church on the south side of Moorhead, Minn., on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Kelsey said he voted for Bernie Sanders because he and other Sanders supporters are “tired of what’s going on.” (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

The big-ticket states

California and Texas have the most delegates up for grabs on Tuesday night, nearly half. KELOLAND Media Group’s parent company Nexstar Media Group teamed up with Emerson College to poll both of these states. In California, Sen. Bernie Sanders had a double-digit lead. In Texas, the poll showed Bernie Sanders also out in front of Joe Biden. However, the last-minute exit of Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer could help Joe Biden.

Check back in as we update this story throughout the afternoon and as the polls close, results will be posted here.