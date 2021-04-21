What would the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 do to local police departments?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fate of a police reform bill named after George Floyd is in the hands of the United States Senate.

After a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both called for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, which narrowly passed the House of Representatives 220-212 on March 3.

South Dakota’s lone Representative Dusty Johnson voted against HR 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.

The wide-ranging bill focuses on policing practices and law enforcement accountability. Notably, the bill would lower “the criminal intent standard—from willful to knowing or reckless—to convict a law enforcement officer for misconduct in a federal prosecution.”

It would create a national registry for data on complaints and records of police misconduct and direct the Department of Justice to “create uniform accreditation standards for law enforcement agencies and requires law enforcement officers to complete training on racial profiling, implicit bias, and the duty to intervene when another officer uses excessive force.”

The 137-page bill also created framework “to prevent and remedy racial profiling by law enforcement at the federal, state, and local levels.” The bill also limits unnecessary use of force, restricting specifically the use of “no-knock warrants, chokeholds and carotid holds.”

The bill was received in the Senate on March 9, but there’s been no action on it since then.

A spokesman for Sen. Rounds said the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 is still being reviewed and Sen. Rounds had no further comment on it at this time.

The Fraternal Order of Police, the largest law enforcement labor organization in the United States, said it was “disappointed” the House passed H.R. 1280 “without Committee consideration or any real debate on meaningful amendments.”

The FOP said the organization said it directly opposes the “ending the doctrine of qualified immunity.” That doctrine shields government officials from being held personally liable for constitutional violations.